Can Your Home’s Curb Appeal Affect Your Love Life? (Video)

By Aleksandra Vayntraub // SWNS

If your curb lacks appeal, chances are, so do you, new research suggests.

A recent survey of 2,000 people who are dating and own/rent a home with an outdoor space revealed seven in 10 (73%) said the exterior of a person’s home influences their level of attraction to them.

And 86% equate being able to take care of outdoor space with a potential partner’s caring ability.

What gives homes curb appeal? A neatly trimmed yard (67%) can do the trick, as well as trimmed hedges (65%) and clean walkways/driveways (64%).

Nearly nine in 10 (87%) would even attempt a DIY project together on the first date, and 64% believe the success of such a project can indicate whether the relationship lasts.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of STIHL Inc., results also found being handy with a power tool (49%) and the ability to fix things around the house (48%) are far greater attractions than owning an expensive car (21%).

However, half of the respondents would break up with someone who gave up on a DIY project easily.

This summer, nine in 10 also plan to set aside some time for DIY, with an average of three projects in the pipeline.

Some will tackle first-time outdoor projects, including laying out a walkway or path (23%), building a planter box (23%) or constructing a fire pit (22%).

On average, people plan to spend nearly $1,200 on their outdoor DIY creations.

“My top tip to start boosting your curb appeal is to maintain a clean-cut lawn, free of debris,” said licensed landscape contractor and STIHL spokesperson Sara Bendrick. “Clearing the overgrowth and leaves from your yard and flower beds with lightweight battery-powered tools instantly adds a manicured look to your yard.”

Outdoor DIY activities can be a great way to bond. The top ones to do with a romantic partner? Planting a garden (68%) or creating an outdoor seating area (52%).

Those looking to step up their dating game this summer may also want to pick up a power tool — according to the poll, knowing how to use one is an attractive quality, particularly a power drill (63%) or lawn mower (53%).

“Summer is the perfect season to start a project together outside,” added Bendrick. “Whether you’re landscaping or refreshing your outdoor living space, try battery-powered tools that are in many cases just as powerful as gas with less noise, no emissions and easy to use for any skill level — with no mixing of gas and oil and no starter cords to pull.”

WHAT GIVES A HOME CURB APPEAL?

Neatly trimmed yard – 67%

Trimmed hedges – 65%

Clean walkways/driveways – 64%

Blooming garden – 55%

Lush lawn – 53%

Clean siding – 52%

Porch seating – 50%

Clear gutters – 49%

Garden lights – 48%

A stone walkway – 43%

A new fence – 41%

A new mailbox – 31%

OUTDOOR DIY ACTIVITIES PEOPLE WOULD DO WITH A ROMANTIC PARTNER

Planting a garden – 68%

Creating an outdoor seating area – 52%

Landscaping – 49%

Making over a front porch – 44%

Building a fire pit – 43%

Painting house/deck – 43%

Trimming trees – 42%

Laying out a walkway/path – 39%

Building a planter box – 38%

Pressure washing house/deck – 38%

Building a treehouse – 37%

Building an outdoor kitchen – 33%

Survey methodology:

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans who are dating and own/rent a home with an outdoor space was commissioned by STIHL Inc. between May 8 and May 12, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership to the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

