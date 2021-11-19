Can You Name The Top Three Most Landed On Monopoly Spaces?

National Play Monopoly Day on November 19th recognizes the iconic board game that lands us on Park Place, Boardwalk or even in jail.

Charles Darrow, of Philadelphia, first developed the Monopoly game in 1933. He sold the rights to Parker Brothers two years later.

Parker Brothers originally rejected the game. They said there were “52 fundamental errors” with the game, including details about the theme, length, and overall complexity. But after it proved successful in local Philadelphia stores, they changed their mind in 1935.

The game has been played by an estimated Billion people since 1935.

The character locked behind the bars is called Jake the Jailbird. Officer Edgar Mallory sent him to jail.

Mr Monopoly’s true name is Rich Uncle Pennybags

It’s been said that the Monopoly Man was inspired by J.P. Morgan, a powerful banker who helped finance the construction of railroads and organized several major corporations including General Electric.

Escape maps, compasses and files were inserted into Monopoly game boards smuggled into POW camps inside Germany during World War II. Real money for escapees was slipped into the packs of Monopoly money.

Monopoly Icons have been featured on postage stamps.

The Monopoly board is based in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

More than six billion houses and 2.25 billion hotels have been made.

The total bank is really only $20,580

More Monopoly Money is printed every year than real money.

The top three most landed on spaces in a traditional game are Jail, Illinois Ave., and Go.

You have a 64% chance of landing on one of the Railroads each time you go around the board.

Jail may seem like the worst place to be during a game of Monopoly, but being locked up could be a winning strategy. According to Natalie Fitzsimons, 2015 UK Monopoly champion, at the end of the game, it’s best to sit in jail and collect money from your opponents rather than land on their properties and end up owing money.

The first set included 4 small wax wood pawns and in 1937, die-cast metal tokens were introduced. In 1943, due to World War II, there was a shortage of metal and the tokens were once again made out of wood.

The most common square you’ll land on is Illinois Avenue. Based on probability, that is. The least common? Mediterranean Avenue.

The first winner of the World Monopoly Championships was Lee Bayrd from the United States, which was held in 1973 in Liberty, New York. The last time a U.S. player won the championships was in 1974.

