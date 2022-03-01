Can Bitcoin Save the Economy?

Although Bitcoin is a new invention in its early adoption stages, its popularity has grown into mythic proportions in recent years. It is now the most prominent and valuable virtual currency, with an almost $1 trillion market cap.

The Bitcoin revolution mainly began with institutional investors, but it has spread into several global economic sectors, including finance, real estate, manufacturing, travel, e-commerce, and healthcare.

Bitcoin is currently integrated into multiple industries, primarily serving as a transaction currency and a store of value. Its recognition and acceptance have increasingly spread worldwide, with El Salvador being the first country to make Bitcoin a legal tender. That indicates Bitcoin’s ability to impact economic growth and development.

Robust Economic Opportunities

Bitcoin has inspired several economic activities, some of which never existed before. For instance, Bitcoin has facilitated crypto trading, allowing companies and individuals to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. That enables crypto exchange platforms to generate revenues through commissions charged on processing transactions.

It also enables investors and traders to generate regular incomes from Bitcoin trading. Several ways exist for trading Bitcoin, including day trading, hedging, scalping, trend trading, and buy and hold. If you are interested in bitcoin trading, check bitcoin wallet.

Besides crypto trading, several other opportunities exist for making money with Bitcoin, including mining, affiliate marketing, and crypto consultancy services. Besides, Bitcoin has also inspired robust innovations. Thanks to Bitcoin’s success, we have witnessed the proliferation of various mobile apps and programs, bringing it much closer to the general public.

Increased Financial Inclusion

Historically, the traditional monetary systems have marginalized the unbanked, leaving millions of people in abject poverty. Those centralized systems have made it extremely difficult for businesses and individuals without access to banking services to acquire financial services or transact with the rest of the world. Even in places with access to basic banking facilities, transactions remain subject to government regulations and institutional influences.

Bitcoin can address that issue effectively because it is a decentralized currency. Unlike the traditional financial systems, Bitcoin runs on a distributed blockchain network. That means users do not need to go through any bank, money processor, or intermediary to transact. The Bitcoin network is open to anyone via a smartphone and internet connection. Instead of bank accounts, Bitcoin users require crypto wallets that you can download online, even for free.

Bitcoin allows users to transfer and receive payments worldwide without any external interference. Besides, Bitcoin offers prompt, secure, and low-cost cross-border money transfers. Bitcoin’s ability to bypass government restrictions facilitates the free flow of capital, enabling even those businesses and individuals without access to banking facilities to transact worldwide. That increases financial inclusion, driving economic growth.

More Secure Transactions

Investors have lost investments worth millions of dollars due to the bureaucracies and unscrupulous tactics used by banks and other traditional financial institutions. Bitcoin offers extraordinary measures to ensure user autonomy and enhanced transactional security. For instance, its blockchain validates all users’ addresses and transaction histories on a digital public ledger.

The Bitcoin ledger is encrypted and irreversible, making it extremely difficult for users or third parties to manipulate transactions. Besides, Bitcoin transactions do not involve intermediaries, giving users the deserved autonomy to manage their wealth. The absence of third parties also impacts relatively lower transaction costs. Bitcoin users can also transact anonymously, making it a good investment for protecting their privacy.

Overall, Bitcoin has unique characteristics that can impact the economy in various ways. Nevertheless, it can save the global economy through robust economic opportunities, increased financial inclusion and enhanced transactional security.