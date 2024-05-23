By The Numbers: There Are Now More Daily Marijuana Users In The US Than Daily Alcohol Users

New research based on data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, compares Americans’ use of cannabis and alcohol over the past 40 years. Here are some of the findings and other notable numbers.

— An estimated 17.7 million people reported using marijuana daily or near-daily in 2022, up from less than 1 million in 1992.

— An estimated 14.7 million used used alcohol daily or near daily in 2022, up from about 9 million in 1992.

— 42% of people who say they’ve used marijuana in the past month say they do so daily or near daily.

— 11% of alcohol users drink daily or near daily.

— 62 million Americans, about 20% of the U.S. population ages 12 and older, reported using marijuana at least once in the past year, according to the survey.

— About 3 in 10 people who use cannabis have cannabis use disorder, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

— 177 million Americans reported that they drank in the past year.

— 29.5 million Americans had an alcohol use disorder as of 2022.

— Recreational marijuana is legal in 24 U.S. states.