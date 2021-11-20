Business Immigration in Canada an Abundance of Opportunities for US Residents

Canada is one of the most welcoming and progressive countries globally, so it’s not surprising that they have many programs designed specifically for business immigration. They’ve made it a priority to encourage people to invest in Canada by buying a business and immigrating to make it a success. They create programs to help urge people to start companies that will employ Canadians. They welcome already successful companies with open arms and even have ways for self-employed people to join them.

Canada is considered one of the easiest countries to do business with, being in the 23rd position worldwide. They also scored the highest points for the ease of starting a business, cross-border trade, and in one that gets everyone’s attention taxes.

They also have the workforce to provide businesses with the employees they need to be successful. Because of these things, business owners, those seeking to purchase or invest in already successful companies, and especially entrepreneurs looking to start something new, are looking at business immigration in Canada as their best option.

So, What Does it Take to Become a Citizen in Canada?

Citizenship in Canada works in stages. Before you can become a citizen, you must first get your permanent residency. There are multiple programs for those in the business world to immigrate to Canada.

Provincial Nominee Programs

First up there are the provincial programs. Canada is divided into provinces, and each has its own programs for those looking to immigrate. These are called provincial nominee programs, and they each have different requirements and qualifications. However, they encourage people who are interested in the program to apply.

For example, in the Newfoundland and Labrador PNP program, there are specific requirements. For instance, they have an age requirement of between 21 and 59. You must also have a complete business plan and be sure to have your high school diploma. They also require that the business can hire one Canadian team member as well. As most of the provinces, these also have minimum personal net worth and investment requirements. These are only examples of some options and requirements that PNPs have, each setting its standards for what it expects of business immigration applicants.

Most PNP programs also have options for those looking to invest their funds by purchasing an already established Canadian business.

Visa Investor Program for Start-Ups

Nationwide Canada offers a Startup Immigration program designed to draw in those looking to create new businesses. Canada is ranked third in the world as one of the most start-up-friendly countries. That’s the result of their corporate tax rates, their programs like startup immigration options, and their wealth of startup resources.

Start-up visa immigration falls under the general business immigration category. It’s nationwide, so you qualify for this regardless of where you want to start your business in Canada.

This program allows the application to have up to five people who must have at least 10% of the business.

One of the requirements for this particular form of business immigration is having support from an investment group that falls into three categories: a venture capital firm, an angel investment group, or a business incubator.

You also must meet the financial requirements to qualify for this program to ensure that you can support yourself and any family you bring along with you.

Options for Self-Employment

As work from home gains traction, more people are becoming self-employed by the year. Canada considers this and offers programs designed for those who are self-employed to qualify for immigration.

There are, like all the other programs, some requirements that have to be met.

First, you have to have at least two active years of experience. Next, you need to be self-employed in Canada and then meet the selection criteria, a combination of language, age, education experience, and adaptability.

Corporate Immigration

Last on our list of business immigration options is the corporate immigration process. This is designed for those who already have a business but want not necessarily to move it entirely but branch out into Canada. It can be applied to corporations regardless of their size.

Families of Business Immigration Applicants

If you’re considering immigrating to Canada for a business venture, you’ll want to bring your family along, we’re sure. One of the great things about how each of these programs works is that they have that process worked in. You’ll be able to bring your spouse and children who are twenty-one or younger. Some provinces even allow other close family members.

You will have to prove that you can take care of your family upon moving, and there may be other requirements depending on the program you are using for your move.

Reasons to Move or Start a Business in Canada

Now that you know more about the whole process, let’s talk about some of the benefits of moving or starting your business in Canada rather than somewhere else in the world.

Canada has a significantly lower corporate tax rate than, say, the US. Federally it’s a flat 15%, while each province has its rates usually just under the federal minimum.

Canada also has one of the most educated workforces globally, which means you’re going to get workers who are ready and qualified regardless of your business needs.

Canada is also becoming a world leader in the technological industry. They even have special programs for high-tech businesses and startups.

Overall, Canada is one of the top countries in the world to start or move a business. However, you’ll find that, unlike some countries that make it challenging to meet the requirements, Canada genuinely seeks to bring the best companies and people who create them to their country. The process may take some time, but it can be the best choice you’ve ever made for your company.