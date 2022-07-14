Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

General tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 20 at 3 p.m. ET. Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 20 at 10 a.m. ET.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States; spanning from Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla. through an April 14 homecoming in Newark, N.J. before heading to Europe. The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band’s first tour dates since Feb. 2017, and their first in North America since Sept. 2016.

European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand. At the conclusion of their European run, which is scheduled for April through July 2023, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August. Tour dates in the UK will also take place next year, with cities and shows to be announced very soon.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan Onsale. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code or have the ability to purchase tickets.

For shows utilizing Verified Fan, the Verified Fan Onsale will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time. If tickets remain, a general onsale for all fans begins the same day at 3 p.m. with no code required.

To register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen.

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s most recent studio album, 2020’s “Letter To You” (Columbia Records), marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries. Their most recent tour, “The River Tour” in 2016-2017, was named 2016’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.

The E Street Band’s members are: Roy Bittan – piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren – guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa – guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent – bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt – guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg – drums; with Soozie Tyrell – violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons – saxophone; and Charlie Giordano – keyboards.

For more information, please visit brucespringsteen.net.