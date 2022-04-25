Broward’s “Hometown Hero” Bus Operator Set to Fly With The Thunderbirds

The Broward County Transit (BCT) bus operator, who last month at the sound of gun shots had the presence of mind to immediately drive her bus into the parking lot of the Fort Lauderdale police station – stopping at the entrance where victims of the tragic shooting could receive immediate help and the suspect could be apprehended – has been selected to fly with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as part of their “Hometown Hero” program that honors deserving local people, Fort Lauderdale Air Show officials announced today.

On Friday morning, April 29, BCT bus operator Gwendolyn Whitfield will get to experience the ride of her life in the backseat of an F-16 with Thunderbird #8 Maj. Jacob Impellizzeri as her pilot.

On her 45-minute flight, Whitfield will experience the thrill of hitting up to seven G’s, along with the accompanying twists, spins and turns of the best roller coaster ride imaginable.

“It’s an honor to be chosen by the Thunderbirds as their ‘Hometown Hero’,” said Whitfield. “I thank God for this unbelievable opportunity.”

Whitfield, a BCT bus operator for nearly 10 years, was recently presented with the Broward County Medal of Valor by Mayor Michael Udine for her courage and selflessness and was heralded as a hero by Fort Lauderdale police, who said her heroic actions saved lives by quickly delivering the bus to safety and preventing the situation from escalating further. [View award ceremony]

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will headline the Fort Lauderdale Air Show when it returns to Fort Lauderdale Beach, April 30-May 1. Other scheduled performers include the U.S. Navy’s F-35C Lightning II Demo Team, U.S. Air Force’s A-10 Thunderbolt II Demo Team, U.S. Navy’s F-18 Rhino Demo Team, and U.S. Marine Corps’ MV-22 Osprey Demo Team.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Fort Lauderdale Air Show marks the kickoff of the 2022 AirDotShow Live Tour, which will also include the Space Coast Air Show (May 21-22), Ocean City (Maryland) Air Show (June 11-12), New York Air Show (August 27-28), Orlando Air and Space Show (October 29-30) and Atlanta Air Show (November 5-6).

Click the link for more information about the Fort Lauderdale Air Show.