Breezy, Rainy And Cooler

Monday starts with a cool morning with lingering showers. Then the day features breezy conditions, plenty of clouds, and periods of showers. Expect a high risk of dangerous rip currents along the Palm Beach County coast and a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Broward and Miami-Dade. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday morning will be cool again, with lows in the mid-50s to low-60s. Then look for mostly sunny skies and a nice ocean breeze which will warm things up. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will bring a milder morning, followed by plenty of sun and a few clouds. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will feature sunny skies and an ocean breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for lots of sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the mid-80s along the Gulf coast.