Breezy Conditions And Mostly Sunny Skies In The Mid-80’s

Breezy and Warm

Wednesday features breezy conditions and mostly sunny skies as a front approaches South Florida. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.

Thursday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers as the front moves through. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid 70s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will feature a cool start, with lows in the 50s. Then we’ll see plenty of clouds in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf coast will be mostly sunny. Friday’s highs will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will be breezy. Look for more clouds than sun in the east coast metro area and good sun with a few clouds along the Gulf coast. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies in the east coast metro area and lots of sun along the Gulf coast. Highs on Sunday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 80s along the Gulf coast.