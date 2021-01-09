Breezy And Chilly Weekend In Florida

Saturday features sunny skies with a gusty and chilly breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s in the east coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday morning will be quite cold, with lows in the 40s. Then we’ll see good sun and a few clouds as the breeze slackens and shifts to the northeast. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast and near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Monday morning will be a bit milder, with lows in the mid to upper 50s. The day will be mostly cloudy with an ocean breeze in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will bring clouds and showers as a weak front approaches. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny in the east coast metro area, while clouds and showers will linger in the east coast metro area. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s along the Gulf coast and the mid-70s in the east coast metro area.