Breezy And Chilly Weekend In Florida

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Saturday features sunny skies with a gusty and chilly breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along the Palm Beach County coast.  Highs on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 60s in the east coast metro area and the mid-60s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday morning will be quite cold, with lows in the 40s.  Then we’ll see good sun and a few clouds as the breeze slackens and shifts to the northeast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-60s along the Gulf Coast and near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Monday morning will be a bit milder, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.  The day will be mostly cloudy with an ocean breeze in the east coast metro area, while the Gulf Coast will see a mix of sun and clouds.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Tuesday will bring clouds and showers as a weak front approaches.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny in the east coast metro area, while clouds and showers will linger in the east coast metro area.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 70s along the Gulf coast and the mid-70s in the east coast metro area.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

