Boomers Park Reopens in Boca with More Fun and More Safety

Boomers amusement center knows what fun looks like. From Lazer Tag to Go Karts to Bumper Boats, Boomers family entertainment centers are the perfect place for all ages to have a booming good time.

As it celebrates its grand reopening today, November 5, Boomers in Boca Raton is committed to showing its guests that it also knows what safety looks like. It will be welcoming park goers back to enjoy all of its rides, games, and attractions along with updated technology and safety practices designed to ensure that all visitors will have clean, safe fun.

“When people see that you care about their safety and their families, then those people can relax and allow themselves to truly unleash fun,” says Boomers CEO Tim Murphy. “My job and my promise to our guests is to keep them safe while they are in any of our family entertainment centers.”

Murphy’s career has allowed him to serve in a wide variety of leadership positions in the family entertainment industry and beyond, playing a key role in the management of more than 150 brands with more than 10,000 locations. He took over as CEO of Boomers in June 2020, just three months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knowing that health and safety issues would be key to the park’s future success, he quickly established a committee to conduct company-wide training to ensure that the most up-to-date health and safety measures were being met for staff and guests alike.

“Our industry is not regulated clearly and consistently like restaurants and other public attractions,” says Murphy. “That is why we took a leadership role, creating a ‘Win-2-Work’ environment with safety committee meetings.”

The Win-2-Work program that Murphy pioneered provides daily meetings during which the roles that team members play and the safety measures that they must implement are reviewed and clarified by team leaders. To ensure protocols are met, team leaders track compliance with safety systems on an ongoing basis. The systems follow the strictest CDC protocols for COVID-19 and often enforce standards that are higher than those required by regulators in the states and cities where Boomers operates.

Current precautions in place include temperature checks for staff and guests, social distancing in lines, hourly bathroom cleaning, sanitization signs and stations throughout the park, and a touch-free arcade payment system. In addition, touchpoints, including golf balls and clubs and go-karts, are sanitized after each use.

Drawing upon Murphy’s expertise in the food and beverage industry, Boomers has also transformed its dining services to address ongoing health concerns. Mobile ordering now allows guests at Boomers to have a touchless experience by ordering and paying for food online. Guests can schedule a pickup time for their order and receive a text message when it is ready. In addition, dining areas were reconfigured to reduce capacity and provide for social distancing while new outside dining areas were made available.

Close attention to the safety of guests was a part of the Boomers culture long before the COVID-19 pandemic. Developing systems and training staff to maintain its attractions and rides was and continue to be central to its operations. Murphy attributes Boomers’ leading position in the family entertainment industry to its unparalleled concern for guest safety.

“For Boomers’ parks, ‘Good, Clean Fun’ isn’t just a catchphrase; it is our standard, our culture. And it has become the gold standard for the family entertainment industry,” says Murphy. “Maintaining every nut and bolt on every attraction will help ensure that fun is delivered to every person every time they come.”

The full line of attractions available at Boomers include Lazer Tag with computerized scorekeeping, Spin Zone Bumper Cars that whirl around a disco-themed arena, Bumper Boats equipped with water cannons, Thunder Road Go Karts for adults, Lil’ Thunder Rookie Go Karts for younger kids, miniature golf, batting cages, and an arcade that includes games providing award tickets that can be redeemed for prizes.

“Our commitment to providing a safe, fun experience is consistent from park to park and from the front door to the final lap,” says Murphy. “We take fun seriously every day, especially now when our guests and team members want to stay safe during this pandemic.”