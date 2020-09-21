Boca Raton Fishing: The Complete Guide

Boca Raton fishing owes much of its popularity to the spectacular variety of fishing spots in its immediate surroundings. You can explore inshore lakes, lagoons, and canals, visit the nearshore reefs or test the legendary Gulf Stream action offshore. This means that regardless of preference or level of experience, you’ll find an adventure to your liking here!

The opportunities for a memorable catch will always be there. Whether you’re fishing from the shore or from a boat, with kids or alongside a group of seasoned anglers. Below, we’ve compiled information that will assist you in choosing your perfect Boca Raton experience!

Boca Raton Fish Species

This fishery holds stable populations of several prized species, targeted by visiting anglers throughout the year. Here is a list of several of the area’s favorites. For a more exhaustive list and seasonality information, consult our fish calendar for Boca Raton.

Sailfish

Few targets are more sought after than the majestic Sailfish. These high-flying acrobats are responsible for many anglers’ most memorable moments. The wish for a repeat battle is the reason many of them keep coming back each year. Holding the title of one of the fastest marine creatures in the world, Sailfish will make their presence known anytime you run into one.

Feeding on smaller pelagic fish and squid, they typically keep near the surface or at mid-depths, where their prey tends to be. This makes trolling with live bait at the Gulf Stream is usually the best way to target them. Kite fishing is another method employed by some local captains. It’s a method famous for producing record numbers of hookups on a single trip.

Blackfin Tuna

Among the smallest members of the Tuna family, Blackfin Tuna make up for their lack in size with their eagerness to bite. This makes them both a popular target and a welcome bycatch amongst all anglers. Add to this their delicious taste when seared over a grill and you see what makes Blackfin Tuna a real crowd pleaser on any boat.

These migratory tuna enjoy warmer coastal waters, where they feed on larvae, shrimp, crabs, and smaller fish. However, their diet can sometimes also include bigger fish and squid. While you can catch Backfins by trolling, the best way to go about fishing for this species is chumming, chunking, and live baiting.

Mahi Mahi

Apart from being exciting game fish, Mahi Mahi are excellent table fare. This makes them highly sought after for both commercial and recreational purposes. Setting themselves even further apart with their vivid color, it’s no surprise that these fish are consistently amongst the most popular targets anywhere they live.

Feeding on a diet of small fish, Mahi Mahi frequent large weed patches where their prey tends to gather. They usually travel in large schools and can be caught in many different ways. The most popular (and the most effective) technique to catch them is trolling, but you can also use methods such as live bait fishing or casting.