‘Birds Eye’ Was First To Advertise Frozen Spinach. It Did So In “Life” Magazine In 1949.

‘Birds Eye’ Was First To Advertise Frozen Spinach. It Did So In...

On March 26th each year, National Spinach Day reminds us of the health benefits packed into this leafy green vegetable. Not only are there so many delicious ways that you can enjoy spinach, but it is also incredibly good for you!

An annual plant, spinach grows natively in central and southwestern Asia. Thought to have originated in ancient Persia, Arab traders carried spinach into India and then later introduced it into ancient China. There it was known as “Persian vegetable.”

The earliest available record of the spinach plant was found in Chinese, saying that the spinach plant was introduced into China via Nepal.

During her reign as queen of France, Catherine de Medici enjoyed spinach so much, it was served at every meal. To this day, dishes made with spinach are known as “Florentine” reflecting Catherine’s birth in Florence.

Spinach is eaten raw or cooked and is available fresh, frozen or canned.

Spinach is one of the best sources of iron. And an excellent source of calcium, folic acid, fiber, protein, calcium and vitamins A, C and K. Spinach is loaded with cancer-fighting antioxidants, believed to help improve cardiovascular and gastrointestinal health.

Following China, the United States produces the world’s second-largest crop of spinach.

California, Arizona, and New Jersey are the top spinach producing states in the United States.

Types of spinach: Savoy: dark green color with curly leaves; usually sold in fresh bunches. Flat or Smooth Leaf: broad, smooth leaves; mostly grown for canned and frozen spinach as well as soups, baby food, and processed foods. Semi-savoy: a hybrid variety with crinkly leaves: is sold fresh and processed.

Spinach is a cool season crop and belongs to the goosefoot family along with Swiss chard and beets.

In the 1930’s U.S. spinach growers credited Popeye with a 33% increase in domestic spinach consumption – a welcome boost to the industry during the depression era.

The spinach growing town of Crystal City, Texas, erected a statue of Popeye in 1937.

The creator of the comic strip character, Popeye, E.C. Segar was a vegetarian and as a way of promoting the benefits of vegetables, he boosted his character’s strength with a known iron-rich food. Popeye has been portrayed since 1931.

‘Birds Eye’ was the first company to advertise frozen spinach. It did so in “Life” magazine in 1949.

Alma, Arkansas (population approx. 4,700), holds an annual spinach festival each April, organized by the Alma Chamber of Commerce. Alma proclaims itself to be the “spinach capital of the world”, a title also claimed by Crystal City, Texas. Alma is the home of “Allen Canning Company” which cans and ships spinach.

Medieval artists extracted green pigment from spinach to use as an ink or paint

The name “Spinach” is derived from the word ispanai meaning green hand. In Latin it became spanachia which eventually evolved into the present word.

It can neutralize explosives. This research dates back to the late 90s and, if you were a 90s baby (or loved Looney Tunes cartoons), seems fitting in a Wile E. Coyote and Road Runner skit: Spinach enzymes neutralize explosives. The Pacific Northwest National Laboratory study found nitroreductase enzymes, naturally found in spinach, can eat, digest, and transform explosives such as TNT.

It can make workouts easier. Preliminary research published in Cell Press found spinach might make your muscles more efficient during a workout.

On average, each American eats 1.4 kilograms (3 pounds) of spinach a year.

We know cucumbers are almost entirely water – but did you know spinach is also mostly water? Raw spinach is 91% water, which is just 5% less than cucumbers!

In the medieval days, artists used to extract green pigment from spinach to use as ink or paint.

Due to the high amounts of iron in spinach, it’s highly beneficial to your hair. Hair loss is a result of iron deficiency, so spinach will help combat that problem!

Believe it or not, there is more potassium in spinach than there is in bananas. Potassium helps with digestion and muscular functions.

The health benefits of spinach never seem to end! The magnesium in spinach can lower your risk of type 2 diabetes by about 14% if you eat just over a cup of spinach every day.

The levels of Vitamin C and collagen in spinach are perfect for nail health to keep them growing strong and avoiding those annoying hangnails.

The crop comes in three different varieties: savoy, semi savoy, and flat-leaf.



Sources:

National Day Calendar

Mobile-Cuisine

Amazing Facts 4 U

Mens Journal

Just Fun Facts

Fact Site