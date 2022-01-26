Big Brothers Big Sisters Youth Participate in Work of HeART

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County joined forces with the Old Dillard Museum to create a special community-bridging event, Work of HeART, underwritten by the BBX Capital Foundation.

Approximately 40 Littles and their Bigs participated in the program, a two-tiered arts experience where participants explored ideas of identity, justice and unity through creative writing exercises and painting. The event was hosted at Old Dillard Museum.

Guided by teaching artists from The Art Prevails Project, Darius Daughtry, who was a Little Brother as a child, the youth wrote poems and then illustrated them by painting a leaf or a fruit and incorporating words from their poems on small canvasses. The miniature paintings were placed on an “I am…” tree to form one piece of art that expressed both the power and importance of individuality and the necessity of community and unity.

“It really was a moving activity that illustrates how all people from all communities can come together as one,” said Malena Mendez, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. “I’m so grateful to the BBX Capital Foundation for generously underwriting this important, community-building project.”

“The BBX Capital Foundation was so excited to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County and the Work of HeART program,” added Lois Marino, executive director of the BBX Capital Foundation. “The Work of HeART program aligns perfectly with our mission to use education and art to help unite youth and support social justice in our community.”

After they completed their projects, the children toured the Old Dillard Museum, a historical landmark that has served as an important focal point of education and culture for Fort Lauderdale’s African-American community. Old Dillard, named after Dr. James Hardy Dillard, a prominent philanthropist and educator, was the city’s first school for African American students in 1907.

The unity message of this special project was strengthened by the participation of several Bigs in Blue matches – police officers matched with local youth. In addition, Starbucks, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America’s J.E.D.I. (Justice, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion) partner, provided refreshments at the event.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Its larger vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential.

For more information, visit www.BBBSBroward.org.