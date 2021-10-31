Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County Receives $30,000 Grant

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County recently received a $30,000 grant from Truist Foundation to support the agency’s powerful mission of igniting the power and promise of youth through one-to-one mentoring relationships. The funding from the Truist grant is dedicated to enhancing technology at the nonprofit, strengthening long-term sustainability to continue its mission for years to come.

“We’re extremely grateful to Truist Foundation for recognizing the importance of our mentoring programs in empowering at-risk youth to achieve their full potential, now and into the future,” said Malena Mendez, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. “Truist Foundation’s generous support will strengthen our organization and position us to serve even more children in our community. We are so grateful to the Truist Foundation.”

Since its inception, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward has created more than 50,000 professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring matches for youth, relationships that change lives for the better, forever. Research has proven that the young people in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program achieve higher aspirations, greater confidence, better relationships, educational success and avoidance of risky behaviors.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is a fixture of our community, and we’re proud to make this grant to help them continue to serve youth for many years,” said Tony Coley, South Florida regional president for Truist, speaking on behalf of the Truist Foundation. “The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward is aligned with the Truist purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities, and we know that together we can make a positive impact across our region.”

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Its larger vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. For more information, call (954) 584-9990 or visit www.bbbsbroward.org.

About Truist Foundation

The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation’s (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation’s grants and activities focus on leadership development, economic mobility, thriving communities and educational equity. Learn more at Truist.com/Purpose/Truist-Foundation.