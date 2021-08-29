Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County are Feeling the Love from McDonald’s

Upchurch Management, a McDonald’s franchisee with 27 locations across Broward County, has established a new partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County to provide complimentary meals at its McDonald’s locations for first outings of Bigs and Littles. Several first outings were hosted earlier this month at the Sunrise and Pompano Beach locations.

“We’re thrilled about the new partnership with Upchurch Management as they stand with us to help children realize their full potential,” said Malena Mendez, President, and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward. “Our kids, like all kids, love McDonald’s, so this reward will be a very special treat. We’re very grateful to Upchurch Management for supporting our Bigs and Littles and our agency.”

About Upchurch Management

In addition to providing meals for first outings, Upchurch Management is contributing meal certificates to reward academic achievement and has become a Match Maker, covering the costs to match Bigs and Littles for one-to-one mentoring.

Upchurch Management is a multigenerational franchise of McDonald’s Corporation spanning over 45 years in North and South Florida. Roger and Brent Upchurch currently operate and manage a growing company with 40 restaurants and employ over 2,000 smiling faces. For more information, please visit www.UpchurchManagement.com

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Its larger vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. For more information, call (954) 584-9990. To make a matched contribution, please visit www.bbbsbroward.org.