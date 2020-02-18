Best Spring Break Fishing Vacations for 2020, Florida Included

Spring Break is the ideal excuse to get away and cast a few lines. This is when you get to shake off those winter blues, and more importantly, have some outdoor fun with friends and family. As the bite heats up, all you’ve got to do is pick the perfect venue for your outing. With that in mind, we put together a list of the best Spring Break fishing vacations for 2020.

To make our list, we picked locations that offer awesome angling, as well as loads of opportunities for fun. Some of the locales on our list are party meccas, while others are ideal for families. One thing’s for sure, though: these places have “fishing of a lifetime” written all over them.

1. Lake Havasu, AZ

Located right on the Arizona-California border, Lake Havasu is one of the best spring fishing spots in the nation. It also happens to be the epicenter of the western Spring Break party scene. Easily accessible from both states, Lake Havasu City is where most visitors decide to set up camp. Lying on the lake’s eastern shore, this former army rest camp has its own airport, which welcomes thousands of spring breakers each year.

Fishing-wise, Lake Havasu offers all the bounty you could imagine. From Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass, to Stripers, Bluegill, and Catfish, this place has a fish for every type of angler here. When it comes to finding your spot, the lake offers multiple public docks and piers, as well as a number of boats for hire.

Angling is such a big deal here that every part of the year has a fishing tournament or two. During this year’s spring break, you’ll be able to watch pro anglers go for Bass, or try your own luck in one of several kayak fishing competitions.

And once you’ve caught your fill, it’s time to party. The fun starts on the beaches, where music and watersports highlight the action. Gather your crew and hit one of the many beach volleyball courts. And if you’re up for a stroll, the town itself has a number of attractions to see. From performing arts to breweries and restaurants, the city has a lot to offer.

While you’re here, check out the London Bridge, Arizona’s second most visited landmark. Did you know that in 1968 this bridge was actually shipped stone-by-stone all the way from London?

2. Myrtle Beach, SC

Sitting amidst South Carolina’s Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one of America’s favorite vacation getaways. This place sees a whopping 14 million visitors each year, many of whom come here precisely during spring break. What most spring breakers don’t know, however, is how amazing Myrtle Beach’s fishing scene is.

In March, the change of temperatures brings inshore angling to a buzz. The nearby creeks, bays, and oyster bars come alive with the likes of Red Drum and Speckled Trout. If you prefer open waters, you’ll be glad to know that Bluefish season is in full swing.

To get away from all the noise, head south to the nearby Pawley’s Island, a local secret hotspot. Alternatively, you can hire an experienced fishing guide, and let them show you all the honey holes.

And when the reeling is over, head to the Strand for some well deserved fun. The iconic oceanside boardwalk is home to endless attractions, including high-end restaurants, packed beach bars, and giant amusement parks. The town’s signature landmark, the iconic SkyWheel, offers scenic views of the Strand, as well as the endless blues of the Atlantic.

Joints like Senor Frog’s and Malibu’s Surf Bar, keep spring breakers coming back year after year. Wild party scene aside, Myrtle Beach offers plenty of attractions for families, too. If you’re visiting with kids, don’t miss the Naval & Maritime Museum and the Myrtle Beach Safari.