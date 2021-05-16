Best Memorial Day Weekend Fishing Destinations for 2021

It’s no secret that Memorial Day and fishing go like peas and carrots. Whether you’re an avid angler or someone looking to finally enjoy the great outdoors, the last Monday in May is the perfect opportunity to wet your line.

With the holiday weekend fast approaching, we decided to ask what are your favorite Memorial Day fishing spots. The responses are in, and boy, did we have fun going through them! We’ve now handpicked the best suggestions to compile a list of 10 can’t-miss locales for your angling vacation.

Each spot is a little different, but they all have one thing in common – spectacular late spring angling. On top of that, all these destinations offer a bundle of fun activities to enjoy, and heaps of charm to boot!

Chincoteague, Virginia

Kicking off our list is a place steeped in Memorial Day traditions and exciting angling opportunities. Perched on Virginia’s only resort island, Chincoteague offers a welcome break for city slickers and families looking for a relaxing getaway.

Bring the family and hike the serene nature trails. Even better, put your adventurer’s cap on and explore the pristine local waterways on a kayak. That may work up your appetite, but don’t worry, the local eateries are perfect for trying the fabulous coastal cuisine. If you’re in town on Sunday, make sure to check out the Blessing of the Fleet. The traditional event aimed to protect the watermen from harm and ensure a good fishing season.

If you’re here to catch fish yourself, the likes of Red Drum, Flounder, and Rockfish are bound to make your day. Want to slip away from the crowds? Get a permit to stay longer and surf fish overnight on the enchanting Assateague Island. And if you’re looking to reel in something for the bucket list, book a private charter and fish the day away!

Lums Pond State Park, Delaware

For those of you who like a mixed bag of activities to enjoy during Memorial Day weekend, Delaware’s Lums Pond State Park is just what the doctor ordered. The park spans 720 hectares, and as far as opportunities for outdoor fun and recreation go, this place punches way above its weight.

The meandering forest trails connect many of the park’s attractions. Hit the green and enjoy a round of golf or jump in a kayak and explore the waterways up close and personal. If you want to take things nice and slow, spend the night at the park’s campsite!

Did you know that Lums is the largest freshwater pond in the state of Delaware? It’s no surprise, then, that the place is home to everything from Crappie and Bluegill, to Perch, Largemouth, and even Striped Bass!

Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio

If you’re a freshwater angler, we’re willing to bet that “Walleye Capital of the World” is a moniker you’ve heard at least a few times in your life. We’re not here to declare any winners, but the fact that the southern shore of Lake Erie comes up almost every time the title is mentioned is good enough for us.

Now, if only there was a place that combined epic Walleye fishing with equal opportunities for outdoor fun and adventure… As it happens, Ashtabula County’s Geneva-on-the-Lake fits the description perfectly. Set up camp at Geneva State Park, and hit the trails for the perfect spots for Walleye, Perch, or Smallmouth.

With many of the local attractions opening just before Memorial Day, the town welcomes families with arms wide open. Get your pulse going in the local adventure park or let your inner kid take over and hit the buzzing arcade joints. If you’re up for a little dolce vita, relax and enjoy the local vintages at one of Ashtabula County’s renowned wineries.