Best Memorial Day Fishing Destinations 2022

Memorial Day fishing… It’s just natural. Coming at the heart of spring, this important holiday heralds in the start of peak fishing season in most parts of the country. And with the sun usually shining down at this time of year, it’s a win-win when it comes to casting a line.

Whether you’re looking for a fun activity to keep the kids entertained or fancy some alone time over this deserved long weekend, fishing is the perfect option. In this guide, we’ll introduce you to some of the best spots from coast to coast – from remote hideaways to bustling city parks. There really is something for everyone, and we seriously encourage you to get out and try it!

So without further ado, here’s our pick of the top fishing destinations for Memorial Day weekend 2022.

Block Island, RI

We’ll start our tour of the best Memorial Day fishing spots on the East Coast. Well, actually, Block Island is out in the Atlantic Ocean! And, as it’s separated from the mainland by its namesake sound, it boasts nearshore and offshore fishing aplenty.

This is Striped Bass country. These creatures grow to incredible sizes here, and spring is when they’re at their biggest. Just ask local angler, Peter Vican, who landed a state record 77+ lb specimen in June 2011! Apart from that, the Block Island sound and Great Salt Pond are full of prized fish, such as Tautog, Bluefish, Weakfish, and more. And that’s before you head offshore, where monster Bluefin Tuna make for an enticing battle.

While cars are allowed on the island, we recommend hiring a bike or exploring on foot when you get there. Take a ferry or flight from spots in Rhode Island, Connecticut, or Montauk, NY, and immerse yourself in the stunning nature of the island. Explore 17 miles of untouched beaches. Read a book in the shade of one of the two lighthouses. Or head into town and go shopping in one of the specialized craft shops – all before devouring a delicious fishy dinner.

Finger Lakes, NY

Back on the mainland, we head to upstate New York for the next destination on our list. Most anglers would think that the Great Lakes would be a must when freshwater fishing in the Empire State – and usually they’d be right! But come Memorial Day weekend, it’s the Finger Lakes that take all the attention.

The National Lake Trout Derby takes place on Seneca Lake. Head to Geneva at the northern tip, and you’re sure to find plenty in the way of these wily, tasty creatures. This is the “Lake Trout Capital of the World” and provides shore fishing spots, along with plenty of charters to take you across the lake. Want to avoid the crowds? Watkins Glen at the opposite end is just as plentiful.

And it’s not just Trout, either. Walleye, Bass, and Salmon are all possible catches across the region. A total of eleven lakes make up the “fingers,” so there’s more than just Seneca Lake to explore. Head to bustling Ithaca on Cayuga Lake or get lost in the wilderness around the other remote bodies of water. There really is something for everyone here. Choosing exactly where to go this Memorial Day weekend may not be so easy!

Port Clinton, OH

We couldn’t leave the Great Lakes completely off our list of Memorial Day fishing spots. This year, we’ve gone for Lake Erie. Well, Port Clinton, Ohio, on Lake Erie to be precise. Much like Geneva, Port Clinton comes alive on Memorial Day, as the 41st Annual Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival draws angling enthusiasts to test their skills against each other all weekend long.

Get out on the water and join other like-minded anglers – and there’s even a special Kids’ Fishing Derby! You can also revel in the carnival atmosphere in town. Enjoy firework displays every night, take the kids to the fair, and indulge in one of the numerous concerts organized on a regular basis. You’ll never get bored!

Had enough of fishing? Fear not! You can hit the beach downtown or explore the stunning waterfront park and lighthouse. Feeling more adventurous? A trip out onto the lake is a must. Discover the remote islands out in Lake Erie itself. Nature and culture melt into one another wherever you go here, giving meaning to Ohio’s nickname “the Heart of It All.”