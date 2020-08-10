Best Kratom Recipes

Do you want to get the best taste of Kratom that surpasses the ordinary toss and wash method that many people follow? If so, this article will provide you with several Kratom recipes that will make you enjoy the taste. You can also buy Kratom at https://www.authentickratom.com/

Let’s dive in and find out!

[Kratom is a tropical tree (Mitragyna speciosa) native to Southeast Asia, with leaves that contain compounds that can have psychotropic (mind-altering) effects. Kratom is not currently an illegal substance and has been easy to order on the internet.]

1. Kratom Marinara Sauce

Is the bitter taste of Kratom a major drawback to you? Many people do think that Kratom can only be eaten together with the sweets to neutralize the bitter taste. There is an alternative to this! You can use marinara sauce. Marinara sauce is popularly used in Italian dishes such as pasta and pizza. You should note that it’s advisable that you first prepare the sauce then later add the Kratom. Adding Kratoms before, usually, damages the Kratom.

Ingredients

Salt

Sugar

Kratom

Basil-1

Olive Oil – 2 teaspoons

Whole peeled tomatoes – 1 can

Peeled garlic cloves -2

Small yellow onion, chopped – 1

Oregano dried – 1

Steps to follow

After having all the ingredients, put all the ingredients in the saucepan except the Kratom. Boil them on an average flame.

Put it in a simmer for about 45 minutes and add the crushed tomato on the sides of the pan using a spoon.

You should then cool it for about 10 minutes and then use an immersion blender until the required consistency is achieved.

Lastly, add Kratom and stir it.

By doing the above easy steps, you would have your first tasty Kratom. You can also keep the sauce for about 4 days in the fridge or opt to freeze it for about 6 months. Whenever you want to use it, consider microwaving it.

2. Overnight Oats-Kratom

Overnight Oats is the best choice to pick if you are looking for a nice breakfast. If you want to make a quick breakfast then Overnight Oats is the best pick for you! With contents such as proteins, fiber molecules and omega-3 fatty acids, Overnight Oats can keep you full for the whole day with some flavors to contain the bitter taste. You can also use your favorite fruits as toppings. Do you want to make it tastier? If so, try adding butter or even choco chips.

Ingredients

Kratom

Almond milk- ½ cup

Chia seeds- 1 teaspoon

Honey- 1 teaspoon

Greek Yogurt- 2 teaspoons

Vanilla extract- ½ teaspoons

Old rolled oats- ½ cup

Steps to follow

Look for a jar and add all the ingredients and then mix thoroughly.

Put the mixture in the fridge for about 2 hours or even overnight.

You can choose to add the toppings before putting it in the fridge or you could add them on the oats before eating.

Wait for the morning to arrive and then enjoy your meal.

3. Chocolate Chip cookies Kratom

Enjoy the chewy mixture of chocolate chips with Kratom.

Ingredients

Chocolate chips- ½ cup

Salt

1 egg

Brown sugar

1 egg yolk

Vanilla extract

Corn flour- 1 teaspoon

Kratom powder

Baking soda- ½ teaspoon

All-purpose flour – 2 cups

Unsalted butter- ¾ cup

Steps to follow

Preheat your oven to 325F and then add the cream, butter, sugar, egg yolk, vanilla extract, Kratom and all the flour.

You can also firstly blend the butter and then add the mix followed by the flour mixture.

After attaining a soft dough, add choco chips.

You should then put the baking sheet in the oven and spread out the dough like cookies with each gap between.

Back for about 10 minutes.

You should then have a nice chocolate Kratom chip.

4. Power Sauce

Have you ever thought of a healthy snack that can provide you with energy for the whole day and control your hunger? Try out Applesauce today!

Ingredients

Honey

Maple syrup

Brown Sugar

Kratom

Applesauce – 1 cup

Turmeric – ¼ teaspoon

Cloves – ½ teaspoon

Cinnamon – ½ teaspoon

Steps to follow

Mix the ingredients in a bowl.

Refrigerate the mixture for about 10 minutes.

With the above easy steps, your power sauce would be ready for consumption! What are you waiting for? Start now and have the taste!

5. Citrus Kratom Tea

Consuming Kratom in the form of Kratom tea is the popular and the oldest way Kratom was consumed centuries back. There are several medicinal benefits such as Vitamin C and several antioxidants when Kratom is consumed in the form of Kratom tea. You can choose to use Kratom powder or leaves. The Citrus Kratom tea will provide you with the sweetest taste you have ever had in your daily tea.

Ingredients

Honey

Kratom

Water – 2 cups

Sliced lime- 1

Sliced lemon- 1

Sliced orange- 1

Steps to follow

Boil the water until it reaches its boiling point

Add Kratom to it and then boil for about 15 minutes and then simmer.

You should then add the sliced citrus fruits, honey, and then heat it in a simmer for about 2 to 3 minutes.

Lastly, remove the bowl and then strain the liquid into your cup. You can alternatively refrigerate it or even use ice blocks to have it nicely.

6. Blueberry Banana Kratom Smoothie

Smoothies are always used together with fruits and vegetables to make Kratom amazing and mostly to get rid of its bitter taste. Scientific studies have revealed that Blueberries usually protect the DNA from damage and reduce the aging process.

Ingredients

Kratom dose

Maple syrup

Vanilla extract

1 cup kale

Milk – 1 cup

1 banana

½ cup blueberries

Steps to follow

Add all the ingredients into a blender and then blend it until you attain a smoother consistency.

Bottom Line

All the above recipes have ways to eliminate the bitter taste of Kratom with the help of different flavors. What are you waiting for?