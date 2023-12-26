Benefits Of Hiring An Attorney After A Car Accident in Tampa, FL

In the aftermath of a serious car accident in Tampa that leaves you or your loved one injured, many questions and concerns are sure to rush through your mind.

Your physical injuries, the cost of treating them, and returning to your everyday activities will presumably be the highest priorities for you to consider.

The car accident attorney you want to hire to handle your accident claim, on the other hand, will likely not be very high on that list of worries, yet it is precisely those above concerns that a lawyer who specializes in car accident cases in Tampa, FL can most assist you with.

Instead of complicating your physical and financial recovery, your lawyer can assist you in quickly and fairly resolving your claim while you remain focused on your physical and emotional health.

6 Ways A Tampa Car Accident Lawyer Helps You

Here are the top six ways in which a Tampa lawyer can help you in the wake of a car accident:

1. Act As Your Representative For Insurance Companies And Others

Your insurance company may not be the only one calling and attempting to elicit information from you about the wreck.

If you filed a claim against the driver who caused your severe injuries, their insurer might also be trying to contact you, along with the repair shop fixing your car, as well as the bill collectors attempting to recover payment on behalf of the hospitals and doctors who treated you.

You could attempt to field all of these calls yourself, or you can allow your attorney to handle them for you. Your lawyer will know how to handle such calls appropriately and provide the necessary information to process your claim without jeopardizing your legal rights, all of which can provide you with greater peace of mind as you recover.

2. Assist You In Submitting The Appropriate Insurance Forms

Filling out your insurance company’s claims forms can be a hassle, if not outright overwhelming, especially if you must submit a claim with another driver’s insurance or file a lawsuit. Making matters worse is the fact that you could lose any opportunity you would otherwise have to be compensated for your losses if you do not submit your claims promptly.

An experienced auto accident attorney will be familiar with the forms you need to submit along with their deadlines. Moreover, your lawyer will have the time and resources to complete them thoroughly and promptly, increasing the chances that you will receive quick and adequate financial compensation.

3. Gathers Evidence And Documents Necessary For Your Claim

Suppose you are filing a claim against the other driver. In that case, you will need to be prepared, not only by locating witnesses to the crash whose testimony can establish that the defendant motorist was at fault, but also by tracking down police accident reports, hospital records, and other evidence that can help you prove your case.

Altogether, that is a daunting task, one which can demand considerable time and resources, and if you are in the midst of your recovery, you might not be able to accomplish all that is required to prepare an airtight case.

Thankfully, your attorney will have a greater amount of time to devote to the duty, and — having done it before — they’ll be able to accomplish it more efficiently.

4. Aid You In Understanding Your Legal Rights

You may have difficulty understanding just how serious the short- and long-term impacts of your injuries are, and that can hamper your ability to obtain a settlement or verdict that adequately addresses your needs.

A skilled attorney who has assisted other similarly affected clients will be familiar with the sort of losses, both economic and non-economic, that car accident victims typically experience.

Your lawyer will be able to help you see how something like a traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, or amputation will affect you for years to come.

Additionally, your lawyer will give you your legal options for resolving your claim. They can discuss whether you can file a lawsuit and if so, whether you should settle that suit or take it to trial.

5. Decide Whether To Settle Your Case

Even though settlements are common in car accident cases, that does not mean your case should be settled, nor does it mean that you should accept the first settlement offer you receive.

Once you settle your case for a specific sum of money, you are generally unable to undo that action or seek more compensation, which makes it vital that you settle your case on the most favorable terms possible.

An experienced lawyer can attempt to negotiate a settlement and advise you whether your efforts will be fruitful. While, ultimately, it is your decision whether to settle your case, your lawyer’s advice and assistance can provide you with the information you need to make a more knowledgeable and confident decision.

6. Take Your Car Accident Case To Trial

You may be entitled to compensation, but the at-fault party may not offer you an appropriate settlement figure. In such a situation, your only choice for recovering the compensation you deserve is to take your case to trial.

There are numerous procedural steps and hurdles to overcome to present your case effectively to a court, and an experienced lawyer will have the skills and knowledge necessary to help you present your case in the best light possible.

When To Retain An Attorney In Tampa Your Car Accident Case

Realizing each of the above benefits — and many others — begins when you retain an attorney’s services, and you do not need to wait until after receiving treatment or having a previous claim denied in order to hire an attorney. If you have been hurt in a Florida car wreck, there is no better time to speak with an experienced Tampa car accident lawyer than right away.