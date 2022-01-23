Benefits of Hiring a Clearwater Personal Injury Attorney

Clearwater and the surrounding areas encompassing Pinellas County are considered some of the nicest places to live in Florida. As such, it’s no surprise that so many people choose this area for retirement.

Unfortunately, accidents happen. As the median age in Clearwater is higher than the national average, with 22.5% of inhabitants aged 65 and older, the outcomes of those accidents can be more severe.

If you’ve experienced an injury or accident in Clearwater, call a lawyer right away. They’ll be able to ensure you get the care and compensation you deserve.

Here are the benefits of hiring a personal injury attorney in Clearwater in the event an accident or injury occurs.

Navigating Local Worker Compensation Laws

Worker Compensation legislation in Florida is nuanced and complex, with many stipulations put in place to protect the business rather than the worker. If you’re one of the 50,000 workers employed in Clearwater, this is a genuine concern.

One of the most significant battles workers face after an injury is the mandated use of insurer-approved doctors to do a medical assessment. In other words, you can’t go to your personal doctor to check your injuries; you must go to someone working for the insurance company. This requirement creates obvious bias when creating an insurance claim that will be used to assess your level of compensation.

A skilled personal injury lawyer will help you find an independent medical examiner (IME) to help you build a case. Additionally, they’ll help you navigate Florida Statutes 440.093, which indicates that you can only receive compensation for physical injuries rather than emotional distress and mental health implications unless a clear connection is shown.

In other words, sustaining a workplace injury in Clearwater presents a David and Goliath-type battle; hiring an attorney balances the scales.

Understanding a No-Fault Car Accident

Over 17,000 motor vehicle accidents take place in Clearwater each year. Most of these accidents happen on clear nights, under the cover of darkness. Florida’s no-fault insurance law makes navigating a personal injury case following an accident incredibly complex, as it mandates personal protection coverage insurance and negotiating with one’s own insurance agency before seeking external damages.

Fortunately, a personal injury lawyer knows how to work within this system and ensures you get the attention you deserve following an accident.

Ensuring the Best Possible Insurance Settlement

Unless your job is a large-scale sales negotiator, your negotiation skills could be inadequate when facing an insurance agency. Most insurance companies will offer a quick, low-ball settlement to get your case dealt with as quickly as possible. This number is rarely sufficient or close to what you could secure with professional guidance.

Sometimes the presence of a personal injury attorney alone is enough to bump your initial settlement offer up. Beyond that, your attorney will know what to say, and what data to provide to get you the best possible settlement to ensure your ongoing wellness and standard of care after an injury is sustained.

Reduce Mental Stress After an Accident

While we like to think of ourselves as capable human beings who can handle everything, that’s not always the case. As mentioned, Florida law creates barriers to securing compensation for mental stress and disorders resulting from an injury.

Yet, experiencing an injury and navigating the legalities is a significant life stressor. A personal injury or illness is rated the sixth most stressful life event, immediately following the death of a close family member. In some unfortunate accidents, people have to deal with both of those scenarios.

The aging population of Clearwater is susceptible to further stress, as a simple slip and fall can have devastating results for senior citizens. Unfortunately, these accidents are the leading cause of fatal injuries for Florida citizens over the age of 65.

Handing over the reins to a skilled attorney helps you focus on what matters after an injury: healing. You won’t have to navigate the stressful phone calls and back and forth, as your attorney will be your advocate.