Beginners Guide For Wearing A Headband Wig Right!

Convenient and easy to wear, headband wigs are becoming quite popular among women. These are one-of-a-kind fashion accessories that can easily up your styling game.

What is a headband wig?

A headband wig is a unique way of styling your hair with a silky headscarf attached with a scarf. No need for glue, gel, tape or adhesive for fixing it. All you need to do is adjust your natural hair back and fix your headband wig along your natural hairline. Most come with an adjustable strap and hairband sewn inside; you can also add different colored scarfs or patterns according to your liking.

Why should you choose a headband wig?

Becoming quite popular, the wigs do not require glue for holding them in place, which means there will be no damage to your scalp. Lace wigs need glue for holding them at their places, damaging your natural hair, scalp, and hair follicles and can cause hair loss if not used properly.

Choose from a wide range of body waves, natural waves, and straight or curly headband wigs that you can tie, make a bun, or show off by letting it down.

How to wear your headband wigs?

For wearing your headband wig right, here are some step-by-step tips which you can follow for upgrading your hair styling game.

Put your wig on your head and adjust its tightness accordingly. Paste the velcro and adjust it so that it blends well with your head size.

Put your wig a few inches away from your hairline, as the wig will look blended in with your natural hair.

Comb properly and wear a silky scarf according to your preference, and you are good to go!

How to wash a headband human hair wig?

Step 1- before washing, comb through the hairs gently to avoid any tangles

Step 2- put your wig into the cold water and allow it to get wet; if it has been worn earlier, use warm water to get rid of excess oil and dirt.

Step 3- wash the hair with shampoo and rinse it through running water, keeping it in a straight position to avoid tangling.

Step 4- use a towel to soak extra water and apply a conditioner to retain its shine and quality. Rinse it and let it dry naturally.

How to take care of the wig