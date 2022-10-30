BBBS Broward Names Chantal Manno Director of Development and Donor Relations

Chantal S. Manno has been named Director of Development and Donor Relations at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County, dedicated to igniting the power and promise of youth through professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships.

Previously, Manno served as Development Project Manager for the Broward Center for the Performing Arts for seven years. In this position, she was responsible for managing board and donor relations in addition to the Foundation’s fundraising efforts. Most notably, she assisted in the management and completion of The Campaign for The Parker, a $32 million capital campaign to restore the iconic Parker Playhouse.

Before her time at the Broward Center, Manno worked as a Senior Publicist with Allied Global Marketing, where she oversaw the field marketing and publicity for major motion picture studios including Sony Pictures Entertainment and Universal Pictures.

Manno is a recent graduate of Leadership Broward Class XL and currently serves on the board of directors as Parliamentarian for the Harbordale Elementary School Association. Her community involvement has been recognized by the Junior League of Greater Fort Lauderdale with the Woman to Watch and The Virginia R. Gamble awards for outstanding leadership and active membership. A native of South Florida, Manno earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Central Florida. Manno lives in Fort Lauderdale with her husband, Steve, and two children.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County has made a lasting impact on the lives of youth in the Broward County community for the past 50 years. The strong mentoring relationships created by the organization build self-confidence and emotional well-being, empower young people on a path to graduation and higher education and help them establish a plan for a successful future.

For more information, visit www.BBBSBroward.org or call (954) 584-9990.