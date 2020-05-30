BBB Warns South Florida Consumers About Online Shopping Scams

According to the Better Business Bureau Serving Southeast Florida and the Caribbean online shopping scams have been on the rise for the past month. New BBB Scam Tracker data shows that 79 percent of South Floridians who reported an online shopping scam, lost money. The most popular items that consumers are shopping for are masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies, all supplies in high demand to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The consumers who reported monetary loss claimed in many cases that the

products they purchased were never received or that the products that they

received weren’t as advertise or of very poor quality.

BBB wants to advise consumers to take the following precautions when shopping

online:

• Always use a credit card instead of a debit card

• Check for a secure website https versus http

• Check for legitimate business contact information

• Search for reviews online and for a business profile at bbb.org

• Beware of links on social media for high demand items

• Be cautious when prices seem to good to be true