Back-to-School Event For Blind/Visually Impaired Kids At Lighthouse Of Broward

Lighthouse of Broward recently hosted a Back-to-School event for more than 85 blind or visually impaired children who participate in the Lighthouse of Broward children’s program.

The super-fun event included hands-on STEM activities hosted by the Museum of Discovery and Science, Build Your Own Bear, snow cone treats, lunch and more. Each child also received all types of school supplies – from backpacks and binders to glue sticks and crayons – plus reading materials in Braille and print and family activity packs. thanks to the generosity of leading businesses and community leaders.

“Our children were simply delighted,” said Ellyn Drotzer, President & CEO of Lighthouse of Broward. “We’re honored to offer events like this, in addition to age-specific programming, to help our blind and visually impaired youth find joy and success.”

Lighthouse of Broward, the preeminent resource for the visually impaired in Broward County, provides specialized rehabilitation, life skills training, and employment opportunities to enhance the independence, productivity and dignity of children and adults who are blind or visually impaired.

For more information, visit www.lhob.org or call (954) 463-4217.