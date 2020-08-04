“Axios on HBO”: Trump Talks About Elections, Covid-19 And John Lewis (Video)

President Trump told Jonathan Swan in a White House interview with “Axios on HBO,” taped last week and aired last night, that “lots of things can happen” with voting by mail if the presidential race isn’t decided on election night.

“You know, you could have a case where this election won’t be decided on the evening of Nov. 3. This election could be decided two months later,” Trump said.

Why it matters, from Axios managing editor David Nather: Trump’s comments — which contradict the lengthy history and widespread use of mail-in voting — could be a preview of claims he’d make to undermine trust in the results.

Here is the Axios on HBO promo video:

President Trump also talked to Jonathan Swan on other topics:

You can watch the entire Axios interview HERE. Axios is making the HBO interview free for everyone to watch.