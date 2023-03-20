Are Sun Hats Effective In Protecting You From Sun Exposure?

The sun is the only source of light, heat and energy on our planet. Most natural cycles are dependent on the sun for proper growth and development. The sun also plays an important role in human life. The sun is one of the largest sources of entertainment, energy, and health activities for human life. Even though sunlight can be beneficial for your health, prolonged exposure to sunlight will cause numerous health problems.

In this article, we will discuss the drawbacks and benefits of sun exposure as well as some effective ways to stay protected from harmful UV rays. Continue reading this article to know more.

Benefits of Sun Exposure

When you spend time outdoors and absorb the sunlight, you can reap numerous benefits. The radiation from the sun will allow your body to produce different types of hormones that will regulate overall functionality.

Your Sleep Cycle Will Be Improved

The natural night and day cycle of the Earth has a heavy impact on our sleeping routine. When you receive proper sun exposure, you will be able to sleep more comfortably and peacefully as sunlight is capable of affecting the Circadian rhythm hormone, which is the sleep clock of your body. The melatonin and serotonin hormones in your body will cause various health issues if they become unbalanced. Studies proved that people who receive regular sun exposure are more prone to fall asleep quickly.

Your Mental Health Will Be Improved

Spending time outdoors and receiving sunlight will also boost overall mental health condition. The presence of the sun will undoubtedly brighten your day as well as your life. This is because the sun is the largest source of vitamin D, which will boost your mood. Apart from enhancing the dopamine level in your body, which will enhance your mental happiness, sunlight can also address the symptoms of depressive mental health conditions.

Harmful Effects of Sun Exposure

Even though sunlight brings various benefits to the life of the planet Earth, you will suffer from multiple skin and internal health problems if you receive prolonged exposure to sunlight. Here are the harmful effects of sun exposure you need to know.

Skin Cancer

This is probably one of the most common and devastating side effects of prolonged sun exposure. If you don’t maintain a balance of sun exposure, you will start suffering from skin cancer. While 15-30 minutes of sun exposure will boost your physical and mental health conditions, if you spend too much time outdoors without considering any protection factor, the UV rays will not only burn your skin but also cause mutation, which will result in skin cancer.

Just like other types of cancers, skin cancer is also risky, especially if you don’t treat the symptoms as soon as possible. If you want to spend quality time outdoors, make sure you always consider sunblock.

Blindness

This is another devastating effect of overexposure to sunlight you should know. Many people spend too much time outdoors during the summer months without considering eye protection. As a result, their vision starts getting damaged. The sun rays and the UV rays are capable of burning the retinas of the eyes as well as damaging the sensitive cells.

In addition, prolonged sun exposure is one of the most common causes of cataract development, with other types of serious issues such as macular degeneration. As per AAO, UV radiation can affect your eyes.

Importance of Hat in Protecting You from Sun Exposure

If you’re looking for protective clothes that will protect your skin from sunburn as well as skin cancer, make sure you consider choosing hats. Due to the availability of numerous sun hats for men, you will never have to worry about the side effects of prolonged sun exposure. However, you need to be careful while choosing the perfect sun hats for men as not all of them will prove effective per your needs.

If you’re looking for sun hats that will provide protection, make sure you consider cowboy hats. The primary objective of cowboy hats is to protect the neck, eyes, face, and head from harmful UV rays. These hats are not only durable and lightweight but also capable of withstanding different types of outdoor elements.

You can also consider choosing fedora hats. But make sure you choose the wide-brimmed fedora hats as they are the most useful ones for protecting against sun damage.

You also need to consider the material while choosing the hats. Remember that straw and felt the two of the best materials you can choose while purchasing sun hats for men. Hats that are made of these materials are not only functional and lightweight but also come with breathable properties. These hats will prevent excess sweating and enhance the airflow to your head. Never choose wool as the primary material for sun hats.

What Are the Other Effective Methods to Stay Protected from the UV Rays?

You need to determine how much sun exposure is too much for your skin. If you have lighter skin, it will be more vulnerable to damage and tanning than darker skin. Not to mention, people with lighter skin are more prone to suffering from skin cancer than people with dark skin.

Despite the tone or color of your skin, here are some of the most effective protective measures you should consider to minimize the side effects of sun damage: