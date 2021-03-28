Another Hot Sunny Day For Florida

Sunday starts with some patchy fog along the Gulf Coast and in the interior. Then the day features lots of hot sun and a few clouds on a warm ocean breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Sunday will be mostly in the mid-80s, with a few inland locations reaching the unseasonable upper 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Monday will begin patchy fog in much of South Florida. Then the day will bring a mix of sun and clouds along the Gulf coast and mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will be sunny along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see good sun and a few clouds on a gusty ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature lots of sun and a few clouds. Look for a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze near the Atlantic coast. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see a mix of sun, clouds, and showers. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-80s.