Another Day Of Sun, Showers, Storms And Humidity For Florida; Tropics Are Active

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds to start, followed by periods of showers and some storms in the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the humid low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will bring good sun and a few clouds in the morning, with showers and storms in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will feature lots of sun to start and some showers and storms from the mid-afternoon to early evening. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will be mostly sunny in the morning, but some showers and storms will develop during the mid to late afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun, showers, and some storms. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

Nicholas is now a post-tropical system as it moves very slowly over the southern Louisiana coast. At 5 am, Nicholas was located about 60 miles south-southeast of Lafayette, Louisiana. Maximum sustained winds were 25 miles per hour, but the story is the heavy rain and dangerous flooding along the Gulf coast eastward to the Florida panhandle. Nicholas was moving north at 2 miles per hour, increasing the potential for flash flooding.

Elsewhere, the low that’s now several hundred miles east of central Florida has a high chance of becoming a depression during the next five days. The wave in the eastern Atlantic that we’ve been watching has a high chance of developing in the next couple of days. We’ll keep an eye on that one. And a wave just emerging into the eastern Atlantic has a low chance of development as it approaches the Cape Verde Islands during the next few days