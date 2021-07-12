Another Day Of Showers And Storms For Florida

Monday features good sun at times with periods of showers and storms, especially during the mid to late afternoon. Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the sticky low 90s.

Tuesday will bring widespread showers and storms on a gusty ocean breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature good sun in the morning, followed by showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see plenty of sun with some showers and a few storms developing in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.