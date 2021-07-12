Home Weather Another Day Of Showers And Storms For Florida

Another Day Of Showers And Storms For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Monday features good sun at times with periods of showers and storms, especially during the mid to late afternoon.  Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Monday will be in the sticky low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday will bring widespread showers and storms on a gusty ocean breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature good sun in the morning, followed by showers and storms in the afternoon.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will see plenty of sun with some showers and a few storms developing in the afternoon.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR