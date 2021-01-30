Another Cool And Breezy Florida Day

Saturday features plenty of sun and a few clouds on a brisk ocean breeze. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-70s.

Sunday will bring good sun and a few clouds on a gusty ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s to upper 70s.

Monday will be breezy with morning showers as another front moves in. Then look for a mix of sun and clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday morning will be breezy and chilly, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The day will be sunny but with a strong and cold breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-60s.

Wednesday morning lows will be in the chilly mid to upper 40s. The day will feature lots of sun. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.