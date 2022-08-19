Annual DecoSummit Conference Returns to Miami This October

Ricoma, the world’s leading manufacturer of embroidery machines and custom apparel equipment will host its annual DecoSummit Conference from October 7-9 in Miami, Florida, at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport Convention Center.

This three-day educational conference will give custom apparel decorators and business owners from around the world the chance to gain key insights into the latest developments and emerging trends in the custom apparel industry, as well as opportunities to network with other leading professionals.

DecoSummit isn’t just for those getting started in the custom apparel industry. The seminars, product demonstrations, and other events scheduled for this year’s DecoSummit will benefit apparel decorators of all levels, giving them the knowledge they need to elevate their business.

“From people who are looking to learn as much as they can to launch their businesses, to established companies looking to learn new methods to teach their employees, everyone is welcome at DecoSummit,” says Henry Ma, CEO of Ricoma.

This year’s conference will gather the most innovative and pioneering minds in custom and decorated apparel to share their tricks of the trade and learn more about current trends in the industry. “Fashion is changing daily, so it is crucial that custom apparel businesses keep up with these trends, or else the products they are selling might not be the right ones,” Ma explains. “DecoSummit will show attendees the skills and equipment they need to successfully capitalize on current product trends.”



Exciting sessions at DecoSummit 2022

Attendees at this year’s DecoSummit will have access to over 25 business seminars — each one covering a variety of different topics and led by some of the most influential names in the industry. DecoSummit will also offer attendees the chance to get up close and personal with some of the latest and greatest apparel decorating equipment on the market today through various product demonstrations.



Hands-on training to learn about Ricoma’s latest products

Attendees who purchase a DecoSummit VIP pass will be offered chances to participate in much more in-depth, hands-on training sessions on Ricoma’s line of custom apparel products, including embroidery machines, heat presses, and direct-to-garment printers. These events will be much more intimate, with an instructor and assistant helping to lead each one. In addition, attendees will only share their machines with one other person. VIP attendees must register for these training sessions in advance and select which Ricoma machine they would like to be trained on.

DecoSummit will also have all Ricoma products and accessories on display and available for purchase, so all attendees can take home any new machines or accessories they try as part of the summit’s training sessions. Product specialists will be on hand throughout the event to answer any questions, and on-site vendors will be able to fulfill any custom apparel business’s needs, making this year’s DecoSummit a can’t-miss for anyone in the industry.

“Whether you’re new to the field and looking to find a way to make a splash, or established and trying to keep up with the trends, DecoSummit will have the session you need,” says Ma.