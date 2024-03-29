Thousands of people travel through the Florida Keys each week. Many blindly go from one place to the next without taking in all the sights sounds and ambiance of their surroundings. One such place that many people just drive by is a little patch of paradise called Anne’s Beach Islamorada Florida.

With a name like “Anne’s” Beach you may get the idea that it’s a private beach or it’s part of a resort or hotel. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

In fact, this little beach is a perfect stop when driving has gotten boring, you need a rest, or need a nearby restroom. Even without those excuses, there is a 1300-foot boardwalk that is a magnificent place for photo opportunities.

What is Anne’s Beach in Islamorada? It’s a small unique beach unlike many you are accustomed to. Shallow water runs out for a hundred yards so it is safe for wading (not so much for swimming)—great place for safely allowing kids to wade.

The “beach” is a few yards of beach between the water’s edge and the mangroves.

Here are some facts about Anne’s Beach:

Overview of Anne’s Beach Islamorada Florida:

Located on Lower Matecumbe Key, Florida, in Islamorada.

Dedicated to local environmentalist Anne Eaton.

Known for its shallow, calm waters, making it ideal for families with young children and those who are less confident swimmers.

Features two parking lots, picnic tables, boardwalks, and restrooms.

Popular activities include swimming, sunbathing, wading, kayaking, paddleboarding, and kiteboarding.

Considered a hidden gem, offering a more peaceful and less crowded experience compared to other beaches in the Florida Keys.

Is Anne’s Beach Free? Yes, there are no fees to enjoy Anne’s Beach Islamorada.

Description:

Anne’s Beach stretches for about a quarter-mile along the Atlantic Ocean, providing ample space for visitors to relax and enjoy the sunshine. The shallow waters are perfect for wading and splashing, making it a great choice for families with young children. The calm conditions are also ideal for paddleboarding and kayaking.

Amenities:

Two parking lots, one at the north end and one at the south end.

A boardwalk connects the two parking lots, offering scenic views of the mangroves.

Six covered pavilions with picnic tables, provide shade and a comfortable place to eat.

Restrooms at the north end parking lot.

No lifeguards on duty, so swimming is at your own risk.

Things to do:

Swim in the calm, shallow waters.

Relax on the beach and soak up the sun.

Build sandcastles.

Go for a walk on the beach or the boardwalk.

Have a picnic under the covered pavilions.

Kayak or paddleboard in the shallow waters.

Go kiteboarding (conditions permitting).

