With a name like “Anne’s” Beach you may get the idea that it’s a private beach or it’s part of a resort or hotel. That couldn’t be further from the truth.
In fact, this little beach is a perfect stop when driving has gotten boring, you need a rest, or need a nearby restroom. Even without those excuses, there is a 1300-foot boardwalk that is a magnificent place for photo opportunities.
What is Anne’s Beach in Islamorada? It’s a small unique beach unlike many you are accustomed to. Shallow water runs out for a hundred yards so it is safe for wading (not so much for swimming)—great place for safely allowing kids to wade.
The “beach” is a few yards of beach between the water’s edge and the mangroves.
Here are some facts about Anne’s Beach:
Overview of Anne’s Beach Islamorada Florida:
- Located on Lower Matecumbe Key, Florida, in Islamorada.
- Dedicated to local environmentalist Anne Eaton.
- Known for its shallow, calm waters, making it ideal for families with young children and those who are less confident swimmers.
- Features two parking lots, picnic tables, boardwalks, and restrooms.
- Popular activities include swimming, sunbathing, wading, kayaking, paddleboarding, and kiteboarding.
- Considered a hidden gem, offering a more peaceful and less crowded experience compared to other beaches in the Florida Keys.
- Is Anne’s Beach Free? Yes, there are no fees to enjoy Anne’s Beach Islamorada.
Description:
Anne’s Beach stretches for about a quarter-mile along the Atlantic Ocean, providing ample space for visitors to relax and enjoy the sunshine. The shallow waters are perfect for wading and splashing, making it a great choice for families with young children. The calm conditions are also ideal for paddleboarding and kayaking.
Amenities:
- Two parking lots, one at the north end and one at the south end.
- A boardwalk connects the two parking lots, offering scenic views of the mangroves.
- Six covered pavilions with picnic tables, provide shade and a comfortable place to eat.
- Restrooms at the north end parking lot.
- No lifeguards on duty, so swimming is at your own risk.
Things to do:
- Swim in the calm, shallow waters.
- Relax on the beach and soak up the sun.
- Build sandcastles.
- Go for a walk on the beach or the boardwalk.
- Have a picnic under the covered pavilions.
- Kayak or paddleboard in the shallow waters.
- Go kiteboarding (conditions permitting).
This article originally appeared here and was republished with permission.