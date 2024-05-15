Home Consumer Android Is Getting An AI-Powered Scam Call Detection Feature

By Jess Weatherbed

Google is working on new protections to help prevent Android users from falling victim to phone scams. During its I/O developer conference on Tuesday, Google announced that it’s testing a new call monitoring feature that will warn users if the person they’re talking to is likely attempting to scam them and encourage them to end such calls.

Google says the feature utilizes Gemini Nano — a reduced version of the company’s Gemini large language model for Android devices that can run locally and offline — to look for fraudulent language and other conversation patterns typically associated with scams. Users will then receive real-time alerts during calls where these red flags are present.

Some examples of what could trigger these alerts include calls from “bank representatives” who make requests that real banks are unlikely to make, such as asking for personal information like your passwords or card PINs, requesting payments via gift cards, or asking users to urgently transfer money to them. These new protections are entirely on-device, so the conversations monitored by Gemini Nano will remain private, according to Google.

An Android notification warning users of suspected scamming activities during calls.
Here’s an example of the notification that users will receive during suspicious calls, giving the option to either continue the call or swiftly end it. Image: Google

There’s no word on when the scam detection feature will be available, but Google says users will need to opt in to utilize it and that it’ll share more information “later this year.”

