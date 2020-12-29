An Overview of the Most Commonly Used Narrative Therapy Techniques

Narrative therapy is a type of psychological approach that aims to bring positive change in your life and improve your mental health based on stories you tell about your life. In this therapy, you become the expert of your own life and embrace your being. The therapist focuses on the stories that you develop and carry with you all through your life.

The narrative of your life’s events and your perception of them influences how you perceive yourself and the world. You must be carrying multiple stories in your mind, including those related to your abilities, relationships, self-esteem, profession, etc. With each story, you learn to look at problems from a distance and find solutions.

Here is an overview of some common techniques used in the therapy.

The Technique of Storytelling

In this technique, the therapist helps you find your voice and tell your story in your own words. When you create a story with a therapist’s help, you discover the meaning and perception of your life’s events and experiences and know-how to correct them. Finally, you explore your story and alter it to make a new one. A single event in your life can have hundreds of perceptions, as each individual may view it differently and find different meanings from it.

The Technique of Externalization

This is a technique in which the therapist encourages you to view your problems and behaviors from an external perspective. Instead of embracing them, you have to describe them and discover your confidence and self-identity. When you can do that, you can easily change your behavior instead of changing your core personality.

This technique’s basic idea is to get rid of self-assigned labels and separate yourself from your issues, thereby having increased control over your identity and being.

The Technique of Deconstruction

The deconstruction technique’s fundamental aim is to reduce your problems by helping you understand the entire scenario. Specific issues may seem to be too confusing and overwhelming, but they are never impossible to resolve. By deconstructing, the problems become distinct, and the core issues become apparent.

For instance, if a couple is having problems in their relationship, the therapist will ask them to deconstruct and pinpoint the issues. Instead of just saying that they are not getting along well, identifying the problems can make them realize whether they are worth it or not.

Deconstruction helps understand the root cause of the issues and whether they are significant enough to affect their lives. It can be an excellent way of digging into the problems and understanding the basis of a stressful event in their life.

The Technique of Unique Outcomes

Narrative therapy is all about constructing stories from your experiences and offering them meaning and identity. Some therapists use the technique of unique outcomes, in which you have to create your story and change it into a life-affirming one.

Individual stories in our lives are more helpful and relevant than others. Since the perspective may differ from one event to another, there can be multiple narratives of the same event, depending on the area of focus and interest. With this technique, you shift focus from the source of the issues to the storyline’s outcome. As a result, the problem that seemed unresolvable earlier can get another perception and become trivial.

The Technique of Existentialism

According to the theory of existentialism, nothing in the world has meaning. You are free to give your purpose to the events, people, and perspectives of your life. Using this technique, the therapist helps the client find their meaning rather than searching for the truth that may not resonate with their being.

Critical Components of Narrative Therapy

Now that you know the different techniques used in narrative therapy, here are the three main components of it:

Respect: When you participate in the therapy, you are revered for being brave enough to work upon your challenges.

When you participate in the therapy, you are revered for being brave enough to work upon your challenges. No Blame Game: As you work through your stories, the therapist does not blame you for your thoughts and perspectives, and they also encourage you not to blame others. The focus lies in identifying and modifying your own stories and viewpoints.

As you work through your stories, the therapist does not blame you for your thoughts and perspectives, and they also encourage you not to blame others. The focus lies in identifying and modifying your own stories and viewpoints. Client Expertise: The therapist does not work as an authority giving advice, but as a partner who helps you grow and recover.

During the narrative therapy process, with the help of these techniques, you get a chance to know yourself better and explore the given information to bring the desired changes to your life. It not only helps in finding your voice but also allows you to use it for good. Over time, you become an expert in your life and live as per your values and goals.