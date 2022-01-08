An Hour Soak At 104 Degrees Burns 130 Calories – The Equivalent Of 40 Sit-Ups Or Walking For Half An Hour.

An Hour Soak At 104 Degrees Burns 130 Calories – The Equivalent...

On a cold winter’s day, relaxing in a nice warm/hot bubble bath sounds like the perfect way to commemorate National Bubble Bath Day, which is celebrated annually on January 8th.

The bubbles on top of the water (also known as foam bath or foaming bath) insulate the bathwater, keeping it warmer for a more extended period.

The concept of hot baths can be traced back to ancient Roman citizens, where people dipped in hot water, followed by some time in the Sauna, and finally in cold water as part of their daily routine.

Chicago is credited to the origin of bubble solutions during the 1940s

Alkyl sulfate was popularized as the foaming agent used in the bubble bath scene of Mrs. Haines in the play The Women In 1936.

In 1961, Mr. Harold Schafer and the Gold Seal Company of North Dakota, USA, founded Mr. Bubble. According to the AC Nielsen Data, Mr. Bubble is the #1 brand of bath products in the United States. In 2021 it celebrated its 60th birthday. Mr. Bubble is a brand of bath products made by The Village Company. The brand’s slogan is “Makes Getting Clean Almost as Much Fun as Getting Dirty!”

Dermatologists and skin experts have confirmed that ‘feel-good’ hormones – endorphins – are released when you bathe, similar to that feeling when you’re laying down on the beach enjoying all the warmth of the summer weather.

An hour-long soak at 104 degrees can burn on average 130 calories, which is the equivalent of doing 40 sit-ups or walking for half an hour.

Did you know baths can make your heart actually pump faster? As the heart plays a vital role in trying to cool the body down, it has to work harder in a hot bath – not only exercising the heart but also great for the body’s general blood flow.

Bubble baths are good for some “you” time, and you can focus purely on yourself and ignore all the stressful things going on outside of your bathroom.

Additionally, warm baths stimulate the production of serotonin, the chemical in the brain associated with happiness. These phenomena are only heightened by uses of bath salts, essential oils, and other means of aromatherapy.

Taking a bath may help you to breathe easier. Being immersed in water past your chest with your head out, can have a good influence on your lung capacity and oxygen intake. There are two factors that contribute to this; the temperature of the water and the pressure the water places on your chest and lungs. When the water is warmer and your heart is beating faster, your oxygen intake can be improved and the steam created can clear your sinuses and chest.

Bathing can benefit your muscles, joints and bones. Stretching and moving in water has been shown to be low impact on the joints, muscles and bones, but very effective in providing an adequate workout through resistance.

Conditions such as chronic fatigue syndrome and some fertility issues can be assisted by bathing in colder temperatures. Hormones released by the pituitary gland such as an adrenocorticotropic hormone or ACTH and other hormones such as beta-endorphin and cortisol can become more balanced.

A bath caddy would help you organize your trashy novels and adult beverages while leaving room for bonbons or other bath time treats.

It wasn’t until the sixth president of the United States, John Quincy Adams, took office that the first bathtub appeared in the White House. Unfortunately, the actual bathing was a bit tricky as there was no running water.

Franklin Pierce, the 14th man to serve as President, was the first to have a tub installed in the stunning Washington D.C. residence.

Rumor has it one of Hollywood’s darlings filled her bathtub with a different kind of bubbles! Starlet Marilyn Monroe was known for bathing in champagne. 350 bottles were needed to fill the bathtub to her liking.

