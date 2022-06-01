An Angler’s Guide to Deep Sea Fishing in Clearwater

In Clearwater, it just feels natural to just grab your rod and hit the waters. As you leave the beautiful white sandy beaches behind, pass the turquoise waters of Tampa Bay, and move to the remote reefs and offshore playgrounds, you know you’re in for some amazing angling. Yes, deep sea fishing in Clearwater is the gem in this spot’s crown.

Whenever you decide to hit the offshore waters, there’s something interesting waiting to take your bait. And the list of potential catches is just one of the reasons to fish the deep waters of the Gulf!

In this guide, we’ll do our best to break down the many game species you can target in the bluewater, along with introducing you to the best offshore spots, deep sea fishing regulations, and more. By the time you’re done reading, you’ll know what you can expect from your Clearwater deep sea fishing adventure. So let’s dive in.

Top Clearwater Deep Sea Catches

A lot of locals here say that these waters are blessed with diversity. There’s always something biting, no matter when you decide to hit the waters. The one thing you need to keep in mind is that the further you go, the bigger the fish are.

The deep sea fishing grounds begin in federal waters 15 miles off the coast. And you might need to travel 50+ miles to find your Tuna and Billfish, as well as large Amberjack, Snapper, and Grouper. But it goes without saying that the reward is definitely worth the travel. Let’s take a closer look at ’em.

Tuna & Blue Marlin

When it comes to Tuna fishing, you can come across Blackfin, Bluefin, and Yellowfin varieties. Blackfins are more common than Yellowfin and Bluefin, although none of them are that easy to find.

The recipe for a successful Tuna fishing trip in Clearwater is a lot of luck and a lot of travel. For Blackfin Tuna, you can actually stick to waters just 40 feet deep. But for the other two, you’ll need to go further out.

If you’re up for a challenging trip, when’s the best time to hunt for Tuna? The short answer is, whenever you want! Tuna are available throughout the year, although you might want to look for them between March and May, or October and December to maximize your chances.

If you’re a diehard Marlin fan, you’ll be surprised to learn that you can find your favorite Billfish when deep sea fishing in Clearwater. Blue Marlin are on the menu anywhere throughout the Gulf’s offshore waters. You’ll need to head to weed lines, current changes, and temperature breaks anytime between April and October.

While landing a Blue Marlin of any size is sure to have you bragging, you can actually opt for an overnight trip to shoot for that trophy catch. Some anglers fish along the 1000-fathom curve, where the continental shelf drops and amazing battles take place.

Sharks

Who hasn’t dreamed about fighting a large Shark? Shark fishing in Clearwater is all about the thrilling action of battling these big and impressive monsters. The offshore waters are home to Blacktip and Spinner Sharks, along with the occasional Bull and Hammerhead.

There are two things you need to consider when planning a Clearwater Shark hunting adventure. Firstly, you’ll want to go between May and August. Secondly – and most importantly – keep in mind that many Sharks are protected. Get ready to release your catch back to the water as soon as you’ve taken a picture.