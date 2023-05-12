Americans Are Spending Big With Credit Cards. Here’s What That Means For The Possibility Of A Recession (Video)

By Carlos Waters

Economists have been forecasting a recession for months, and that looming downturn is one of the most anticipated in U.S. history. But it’s not yet materialized, in part due to strong consumer spending.

“Consumer spending represents more than half of the economy,” said Curt Long, chief economist at the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions. “So if consumer spending is strong, that alone is, generally speaking, enough to keep the economy from slipping into a recession.”

In the first quarter of 2023, gross domestic product grew at a 1.1% rate compared to the previous quarter. This modest level of growth is an improvement from mid-2022 GDP figures, which initially brought recession fears to light.

A key reason for the fear: Inflation stayed stickier than economists anticipated. In May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported headline annual inflation of 4.9%.

To combat inflation, the Federal Reserve has hiked its overnight bank lending rate 10 times over the past year or so. At the Fed’s May meeting, policymakers hinted that they may pause further interest rate increases, barring unexpected developments.

The end of this tightening cycle may be coming into focus as consumers reach their breaking point. As the pandemic fades, historic levels of personal savings have taken a nosedive. Deposits at banks have crested as consumers keep spending amid continually rising prices.