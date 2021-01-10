Allied Van Lines Reports: Amid The Pandemic Americans Continued Moving In 2020

Allied Van Lines, one of the world’s largest moving companies, issued its annual Magnet States Report recently featuring insights about the State of Migration Across the USA. The report highlights migration trends identified in its nationwide consumer and corporate moves throughout 2020.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many Americans still moved for work. The top five destination states for Allied corporate moves in 2020 were Texas, California, Illinois, Florida and North Carolina. These five continue to be the highest volume destination states in line with trends from 2019. The top corporate move destination city is Houston, TX for two years in a row. It’s no surprise that Texas, with its business-friendly climate, continues to rank as the top move destination for Allied Corporate Relocation Services customers.

For consumer moves, the top destination state was Florida followed by Texas, California, Arizona and North Carolina. Austin, TX, remains the top destination city for consumers two years in a row. This year, Austin, known as “The Heart of Texas,” was named America’s Best Job Market by The Wall Street Journal, the Best State Capital to Live in by WalletHub, and the Best U.S. City to be Quarantined in by DeliveryRank. Denver, CO moved up from its number three spot in 2019 to the number two spot in 2020, relegating Chicago to the number three position.

Allied Van Lines’ Magnet States Report data aligns with Census Bureau estimates reported in April 2020 that counties in the South and West lead the country in population growth.

Additional insights from the 2020 Magnet States Report include:

The most popular month for Allied corporate moves was June, and the most popular day of the week to move was Friday. For consumers, the top month to move was July and the most popular day of the week to move was Monday.

Allied, in partnership with Move for Hunger, delivered 1,149,260 lbs. of food to local food banks across the US. That’s the equivalent of 957,717 meals.

Allied, in partnership with The Salvation Army, had a total of 772 pick-ups from January to date. In Q1 Allied was above average with a +165% increase in pickups compared to Q1 in 2019.

“This year was challenging for everyone and we are proud of our teams for helping people move safely during this pandemic,” said Allied Van Lines General Manager and Vice President Lesli Bertoli. “Movers are an essential business and have responded swiftly to the pandemic with thorough planning, effective safety measures, and thoughtful policies on handling scheduling. We’ve established a deeper trust with our customers by serving them more carefully and thoughtfully during this time and we should continue the practices we’ve adopted into the future.”

