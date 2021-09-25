Afternoon Showers For Florida – AGAIN! Watching The Tropics

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, followed by showers and a few storms during the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature a mostly sunny morning and some afternoon showers, especially in the east coast metro area. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday will bring a taste of autumn, with lots of sun and just the chance of a stray shower as drier air finally filters in. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be another nice early autumn day, with mostly sunny skies and maybe a shower in spots. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with maybe a stray shower. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 80s again.

In the tropics, Hurricane Sam was holding steady at midday on Friday, but it’s expected to strengthen quickly soon. At that time, Sam had maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and was about 1365 miles east-southeast of the northern Lesser Antilles. While computer models indicate Sam will remain well east of the Bahamas, we’ll keep an eye on what’s likely to become a powerful major hurricane.

Elsewhere, the remnants of Odette have a low chance of redeveloping during the next five days. The area of disturbed weather east of Bermuda is now Subtropical Storm Teresa. Teresa is entering into a hostile area and is expected to be short-lived.