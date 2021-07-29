Home Weather Afternoon Showers And Storms For Florida Thursday

Afternoon Showers And Storms For Florida Thursday

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Thursday features mostly sunny skies in the morning, but showers and storms will move in during the mid to late afternoon.  Heavy rain is possible in spots.  Highs on Thursday will be in the humid low 90s.

Friday will be a repeat of the summertime pattern, with good sun to start and afternoon showers and storms.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see early sun once again and the usual buildup of showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun in the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with showers and storms.  Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s once again.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

