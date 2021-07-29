Afternoon Showers And Storms For Florida Thursday

Thursday features mostly sunny skies in the morning, but showers and storms will move in during the mid to late afternoon. Heavy rain is possible in spots. Highs on Thursday will be in the humid low 90s.

Friday will be a repeat of the summertime pattern, with good sun to start and afternoon showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see early sun once again and the usual buildup of showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun in the morning, followed by periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s once again.

The tropical Atlantic is quiet right now.