Afternoon Showers And Storms For Florida Monday

Monday features mostly sunny skies in the morning in the east coast metro area, but showers and storms will be back in the mid to late afternoon. The Gulf coast will see a mix of sun and showers in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will bring sunny skies for most of the day, with passing showers and storms in spots during the mid to late afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s, but a few inland locations could top out in the sweltering mid 90s.

Wednesday will feature plenty of sun with the chance of a shower or storm in spots during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will see rain chances increase a bit, especially in the mid to late afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the sticky low 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet for now.