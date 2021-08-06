Afternoon Showers And Storms Around Florida; Watching The Tropics

Friday starts with good sun, and then clouds will move in, especially along the Gulf coast. Look for some showers and storms to develop during the mid to late afternoon. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees — but it will feel more like the triple digits.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers and storms. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun, clouds at times, and showers and storms in spots. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with periods of showers and storms in some locations. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s again.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun and passing showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next five days as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. The wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of developing as it moves westward or west-northwestward. We’ll keep an eye on both of them as we enter the heart of the Atlantic hurricane season