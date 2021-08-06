Home Weather Afternoon Showers And Storms Around Florida; Watching The Tropics

Afternoon Showers And Storms Around Florida; Watching The Tropics

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday starts with good sun, and then clouds will move in, especially along the Gulf coast.  Look for some showers and storms to develop during the mid to late afternoon.  Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees — but it will feel more like the triple digits.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers and storms.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun, clouds at times, and showers and storms in spots.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with periods of showers and storms in some locations.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s again.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun and passing showers and storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, the wave in the central Atlantic has a low chance of developing into a depression during the next five days as it approaches the Lesser Antilles.  The wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of developing as it moves westward or west-northwestward.  We’ll keep an eye on both of them as we enter the heart of the Atlantic hurricane season

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here