Affordable Ways to Promote a Small Business

When running any type of business, regardless of its size and whether it operates out of a residence or a large facility, there are a lot of things to think about. And one of the most important things that you’ll need to figure out is how you’ll promote what you do so you can get more people to know about your brand and what you have to offer.

Whether you sell products or services, or both, figuring out an effective marketing strategy should be on your to-do list. But what if you don’t have a lot of money to put towards promoting your business? What can you do? Well, the good news is there are several affordable ways you can get it done, and we’ve listed a couple of strategies below to help you get started.

Buy Ads on Social Media

Think about how much time you spend on social media, both for personal needs and to promote your brand. Then think about how long your customers are on those same platforms. So, why not promote your company on social media?

You might be surprised by how affordable running an ad campaign can be, and you might even be able to set a budget that will allow you to try a few different types of ads to see which ones are most effective. The key to this, however, lies in figuring out which platforms your target audience uses the most, so some research will definitely be helpful.

Once you’ve figured out where you want to run ads, whether they’re on social media or on other platforms, being able to track their effectiveness is something else to consider. There are tools you can use to simplify this. For instance, if you visit this website for call tracking, you can gain access to this helpful tool that can be used to track the effectiveness of ads.

Create an Affiliate Program

Using affiliates can be another great way to promote your business even if you’re on a tight budget. Basically, the affiliates will help you by talking about your products or services on their own websites and social media pages. As long as they’re speaking to the same types of people that make up your target audience, you’ll essentially be promoting yourself indirectly through the affiliates.

Put simply, your affiliates can direct their listeners, viewers and readers to your website and social media pages. And if you’re giving out promo codes for the affiliates to promote, that can be another incentive for consumers to make a purchase. Then, when a purchase is made through an affiliate link, the affiliate can get a commission as a form of thanks from your business.

Which Strategy Will You Try First?

Ultimately, there are several ways to affordably promote your brand. But even when you’re making a low-budget approach, you might have questions like how much does call tracking cost? Or how much does it cost to set up an affiliate program? With a bit of research into your options, you can get your questions answered, and again, you might be pleasantly surprised by how affordable it all can be.