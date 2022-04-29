Accessibility And Usability Are Two Of The Key Parameters For Web Design In 2022

Accessibility and usability used to be somewhat of an afterthought for prospective companies, with them only opting to add user-friendly practices after the fact. However, now, this is just not the case.

Incorporating good accessibility practices is now all but required for most websites, and if you refuse to get involved with this movement, you could face disastrous consequences.

In this article, we will be taking a look at why accessibility and usability are now two of the main parameters for web design in 2022, as well as diving into a few methods you can implement to make any website much more inclusive.

A More Inclusive World

As a species, we have become a whole lot more aware of some of the issues and problems different people have in their lives. Moreover, when you factor in just how connected we all are now with the internet and modern technology, we can now understand one another on a whole new level.

As a direct consequence of this, inclusivity is now more important than ever, and we want everyone to feel as if they are welcomed and accounted for – no matter where they may go. This is exactly why accessibility has become such an important factor for modern businesses – everyone is just trying to make the world a better place.

That’s not to say this endeavor is easy, and despite our best efforts, there are still a myriad of reasons why companies fail to become inclusive.

On top of moral obligation, becoming accessible is just getting easier and easier as time goes on. There is now technology like the accessibility website overlay that can make any site accessible to those with certain physical/mental ailments or the screen reader that caters to the visually impaired – there is now no excuse not to develop an inclusive website.

Offer Your Services To a Wider Audience

As you’d expect, a simple moral obligation is not always enough to make businesses change. No, when it comes to capitalism, profitability is everything. Luckily, there is a solution to this too.

There are a ton of web design factors that affect profits out there for businesses that are looking to optimize their operations, but perhaps two of the most notable happen to be accessibility and usability.

Having the ability to offer services or sell products to a wider audience is going to increase a business’s profitability drastically, and with this, it also allows companies to hit two birds with one stone. Increase profitability and become more inclusive? Who can say no to that?

So, were you surprised at just how important accessibility and useability are when it comes to developing a website in the modern-day age? These factors are something that most people never used to think about, and the fact that they are now becoming an integral part of web design just goes to show how far we have come.