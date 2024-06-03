AAA: Gas Prices Move Lower As The Summer Travel Season Begins

TAMPA, Fla., (June 3, 2024) — Florida gas prices have declined the past 10 consecutive days. During that period, the state average dropped 11 cents per gallon.

Sunday‘s state average was $3.45 per gallon. That’s 5 cents less than a week ago, but 6 cents more than this time last year.

“The summer travel season is beginning with gasoline prices that are 20 cents less than the highest price this year,” said Mark Jenkins, Public Relations Manager for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “While gasoline prices are usually volatile through the summer months, recent futures prices suggest the state average could move lower this week.”

The U.S. price for crude oil dropped 1% last week, amounting to a combined 4% drop through the past two weeks. Meanwhile, gasoline futures are down 16 cents during that time. On Sunday, OPEC and its allies agreed to extend oil production cuts into 2025 in effort to prop up oil prices. Oil analysts expected the decision and the price of oil was unchanged as of early Sunday night.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.64), Naples ($3.55), Fort Lauderdale ($3.51)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.16), Panama City ($3.18), Pensacola ($3.21)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $3.536 $3.544 $3.593 $3.671 $3.567 Florida $3.446 $3.458 $3.521 $3.637 $3.386 Georgia $3.365 $3.371 $3.363 $3.466 $3.294 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

