AAA: Gas Prices Back Off Record Highs

Florida gas prices are drifting lower as nearly 2 million Floridians prepare to take a Memorial Day road trip. Click here to read the full 2022 AAA Memorial Day Travel Forecast.

On Sunday, the average price for gasoline in Florida was $4.48 per gallon. The state average has declined 3 cents after setting a new record high price of $4.51 per gallon last week.

“Even though pump prices have moved slightly lower, gas prices on Memorial Day are still forecast to be the holiday’s most expensive yet,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “A combination of tightening global supplies and strengthening demand are the main culprits behind this unprecedented pain at the pump. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a quick end in sight. Gas prices are likely to continue fluctuating throughout the summer and remain well above year-ago levels.”

Before this year, the highest Memorial Day average gas price was set in 2008 at $3.93 per gallon. Last year, Memorial Day travelers paid an average price of $2.86 per gallon. The state average was $2.60 in 2019 and $2.91 in 2018.

Despite historically high gas prices, AAA expects 100,000 more Floridians to take a road trip this Memorial Day. That’s 5.4% more than last year’s holiday weekend. Although there is forecast to be a strong rebound in air travel this year, 90% of holiday travelers are expected to drive to their destination.

AAA Resources to Combat Higher Gas Prices

Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach – Boca Raton ($4.64), Fort Lauderdale ($4.55), Miami ($4.54)

Least expensive metro markets – Pensacola ($4.35), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.38), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.40)

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $4.593 $4.593 $4.470 $4.120 $3.040 Florida $4.481 $4.487 $4.494 $4.110 $2.877 Georgia $4.146 $4.146 $3.985 $3.720 $2.938 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.