AAA: Florida Gas Prices Moving Lower; Down 7 Cents From Last Week

Florida gas prices are moving lower after oil and gasoline futures suffered big weekly drops. The national average price for regular unleaded is once again back below $5 a gallon. For now, it looks like the state average won’t make it that high.

Florida gas prices averaged $4.82 per gallon on Sunday. The state average declined 7 cents last week, after reaching an all-time high of $4.89 per gallon.

“Florida drivers are finally catching a break after several weeks of rising gas prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices are following oil and gasoline futures prices, which suffered significant losses last week. The losses are being tied to last week’s rate hike from the Federal Reserve bank, sparking fears of a possible recession – which could lower fuel demand. Prices also faced resistance on reports that the Biden administration is considering possible limits on petroleum exports, in attempt to strengthen domestic supply. Petroleum exports have accelerated in recent weeks, as countries compete for fuel in what has become an extremely tight fuel market. The increased competition for fuel has contributed to rising prices.

“If this downward trend holds, gas price drops could accelerate, moving the state average back around $4.50 per gallon,” Jenkins continued. “But this fuel market remains extremely unstable, and things can change very quickly. It’s looking less likely that the state average will surpass $5 a gallon, but the driving season is young.”

The U.S. price of oil dropped 9% last week. Friday‘s settlement of $109.56 per barrel is $11.11/b less than the week before. Gasoline futures lost 38 cents on the week, for a combined 2-week loss of 46 cents.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.97), Fort Lauderdale ($4.88), Gainesville ($4.88)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.63), Pensacola ($4.65), Panama City ($4.69)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

Enroll in savings programs . AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information.

. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump. Click here for more information. Get a tune-up . Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop.

. Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a certified repair shop. Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

in your area by using the free AAA mobile app. Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA’s Gas Cost Calculator.

Find Florida Gas Prices

Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $4.983 $4.989 $5.010 $4.589 $3.070 Florida $4.821 $4.833 $4.889 $4.504 $2.947 Georgia $4.475 $4.481 $4.480 $4.139 $2.898 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.