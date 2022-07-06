AAA: Florida Gas Prices Decline For The Third Consecutive Week

Florida gas prices declined through the Independence Day holiday weekend, even as a record number of Americans were forecast to take a road trip. (This year’s actual holiday traveler totals will not be released until the 2023 holiday forecast.)

The average price for gasoline in Florida was $4.54 per gallon on Tuesday. The state average has declined nearly 10 cents since last week and has dropped a total of 35 cents through the past three weeks.

“Gas prices are being dragged lower by falling crude oil prices, which suffered steep losses Tuesday, on worries of a global economic slowdown,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If these futures price drops hold, drivers could see Florida gas prices drift back below $4.10 per gallon. However, this is still an extremely volatile fuel market, and we’ve seen oil prices rebound so many times in the past several months.”

On Tuesday, the price for U.S. crude oil plummeted, falling below $100 a barrel for the fist time in eight weeks. Tuesday‘s closing price of $99.50 per barrel is nearly $9 (16%) less than the week before, and the lowest daily settlement since April 25, 2022.

Over the holiday weekend, drivers found the most expensive Independence Day gas prices on record. The average price on July 4th was $4.55 per gallon. That’s $1.54 per gallon more than last year’s holiday, and 49 cents per gallon more than the previous record-high of $4.06 per gallon – set back on July 4, 2008.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4.72), Naples ($4.64), Miami ($4.63)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($4.38), Panama City ($4.43), Melbourne-Titusville ($4.44)

Gas Price Overview Oil Price Overview Tuesday’s Avg. Price – $4.54 per gallon Cost for a Full Tank – $68 (15 gallons) 2022 High – $4.89 per gallon (6/13/22) 2021 High – $3.36 per gallon (Nov. 2021) Record High – $4.89 per gallon Friday’s U.S. Oil Price – $99.50 per barrel Previous Week’s Closing Price – $108.43 per barrel 2022 High – $123.70 (Mar. 8, 2022) 2021 High – $84.65 per barrel (Oct. 2021) Record High – $145.29 per barrel (July 2008)

Ways to Save on Gasoline

Combine errands to limit driving time.

to limit driving time. Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

for the best gas prices in your community. Pay with cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card. Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent. Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

AAA Resources for Drivers

AAA Members who enroll in Shell's Fuel Rewards program can save 30 cents per gallon on their first fill-up and 5 cents per gallon each additional trip to the pump.

Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained to optimize its fuel economy.

Find the lowest gas prices in your area by using the free AAA mobile app.

Determine anticipated fuel costs for your trip by using the AAA's Gas Cost Calculator.

AAA GAS PRICE AVERAGES

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Tuesday Monday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $4.800 $4.807 $4.881 $4.848 $3.134 Florida $4.546 $4.551 $4.642 $4.758 $3.011 Georgia $4.300 $4.311 $4.389 $4.279 $2.915 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.